Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 2/1/11 Season 4 Episode 9

Pre-show notes:
– You can watch this week’s episode on Hulu here or on WWE’s YouTube channel here.
– Make sure you’ve read The Best and Worst of NXT Season 1, The Best and Worst of NXT Season 2 and The Best and Worst of NXT Season 3 in their entirety. You can catch up with episodes of Season 4 on the linked tag page.
– Follow us on Twitter at @WithSpandex, follow me at @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
– Shares, comments and likes are appreciated. They keep the site writing about esoteric stuff like this nobody remembers or cares about. Support our disease!
Click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 4 episode 9, originally aired on February 1, 2011.
“Hey, don’t you want to talk about me?”
Nope…no one has ever wanted to.
Heaven forbid the interesting talent ever win, Brandon. This is WWE after all. You like what they tell you to like, dammit, and you like Johnny Curtis!
Tbf, we did actually like Johnny Curtis (when WWE gave up on him and he became a weird sex… guy on NXT Redemption).
“Dirty Curty” Johnny Curtis along with BateMax were awesome.
I think the better quote in that segment is after Bateman calls Dolph Ziggler the “fastest rising superstar in the WWE” when Ziggler says “It’s been 6 years, it’s not that fast”
Maybe that’s sort of sadder than it is funny, hindsight being 20/20, but it made me laugh
That was a great line and one of many examples as to why I never understood the WWE’s logic of keeping Dolph on a leash during his promos. Let the dude be himself!
Dolph Ziggler hasn’t been himself on the mic indeed since like 2013!!! (we’re pretty much going into 2015 like that too -_-)
Spoiler alert dude, and correct me if my memory fails me (which is totally possible), but doesn’t Bateman suffer a serious injury within the next couple of weeks necessitating him to be written off for a while? I’m pretty sure he didn’t win because he got hurt and was gonna be out for 6 or 7 months. Not like they did anything with Johnny Curtis over those 7 months, but still.
Wait….Byron Saxton is the original Fact Cat?
reminded me of another off mic Dolph classic- the infamous Cena drops poo on Dolph and AJ segment. Cena shows some lame photo shops and Dolph in a very serious tone says “that’s not real”
McMahon on Bateman: “…at the moment, he lacks *it*.”
“Maybe he’s too Swiss.”
TIL the Yes Movement started off as the Turd Movement.
I loved the Kim/Bateman/Bryan segment.
Though I think it may have been funnier if Kim looked scared that she may have killed Bateman and just ran away.
The WWE missed the boat on Bateman HARD.
Wait, IS Brodus Clay considered “strong”? Maybe it’s hidden behind that fat. Also, his inability to grip things (as we’ve learned these past few weeks) might put him at a disadvantage in an arm wrestling match
that Bateman/Bryan/Gail segment is another one of my all time favourite wrestling segments
also, I just really want to say again how nostalgic and happy “Wild & Young” makes me every time I hear it. ahhhhhhhh :)
Are you going to make anymore episodes?