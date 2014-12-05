Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 2/1/11 Season 4 Episode 9

Pre-show notes:

– You can watch this week’s episode on Hulu here or on WWE’s YouTube channel here.

– Make sure you’ve read The Best and Worst of NXT Season 1, The Best and Worst of NXT Season 2 and The Best and Worst of NXT Season 3 in their entirety. You can catch up with episodes of Season 4 on the linked tag page.

– Follow us on Twitter at @WithSpandex, follow me at @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– Shares, comments and likes are appreciated. They keep the site writing about esoteric stuff like this nobody remembers or cares about. Support our disease!

Click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 4 episode 9, originally aired on February 1, 2011.