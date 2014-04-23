Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 6/22/10 Season 2 Episode 3

Pre-show notes:

– This week’s episode is available on Hulu. Season 2 has barely any clips, probably because of how embarrassing the entire enterprise was, so be sure to watch the full episode.

– If you missed our season 1 retro recap, you can check out every episode here. The good news is that you’ve only missed two episodes of season 2, so head over to the NXT season 2 tag page and catch up on that, too. Justin Roberts still has a sore neck, so start reading before he heals up.

Click on through for the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 2, episode 3, originally aired on June 22, 2010.