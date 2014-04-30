Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 6/29/10 Season 2 Episode 4

Pre-show:
Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 2, episode 4, originally aired on June 29, 2010.
I cited Titus’ speech just the other day when I was strolling around my local hospital’s cancer ward. I was all, “hey, I dropped my keys down a sewer grate the other day so I TOTALLY know what you all are going through.”
I can’t tell you how much I love screenshots of clueless, caught in the headlights Titus O’Neil. I can’t see him without imagining a little donkey sleeping under a tree in his head ala The Simpsons.
And in true WWE Game show fashion, the bottom two in the poll are currently on Raw and the top two are no longer with the company.
To be fair, Percy Watson is still with the company…he just came back on NXT (so yes he’s still on NXT 4 years later) with a SWEET new “backpack wearing hipster” gimmick that will surely skyrocket him to the main event of Wrestlemania.
I’m really starting to think those glasses are made onto his face like an action figure because every gimmick he gets includes thick framed glasses
@B-Low I hope you realize that isn’t actually Percy Watson?
The Wyatt Family would be far more scary if they added moar lateral presses.
It’s the key to beating Cena!
I think “Alex Riley: 4 out of 8” is on his business cards
along with 25 stories about the Miz written in 0.5 point font
of course I only remembered the infamous “genesis” promo from mcgillicutty and was wondering what brandon meant by stressing on this man’s promos in S2 of NXT being the reason he’ll continue these reviews, but stuff like last week’s, or THIS WEEK’S made me understand.
been laughing on it for a straight minute now until my breath almost stopped! and how perfect spelling impact as “IMPACK!” with the announcer voice completed the job of making me fall on my back on the ground from laughter.
also, how related is this: [www.youtube.com] ?
Alternate reality: Titus leaves the WWE for good, adopts the catchphrase “Make It A Window” and forms a profitable window-installing business.
+1
Titus was complete ass but Eli Cottonwood was still the worst thing I’ve ever seen in WWE history. He should have been eliminated first.
Then again we got “MUSTACHE” which was entertaining for one second and better than anything Titus did.
The elimination happens so early in the season, though. By this point all Eli’s done is win a tag match and have a pretty fun match with Kaval. His horribleness was well hidden. Titus, on the other hand, was a complete disaster every time the camera was on him.
My mom never watches wrestling but she saw Titus’ elimination. She goes “That’s nice. He had a positive message. I liked him. Is he gone now?”
haha