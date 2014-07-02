Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 8/31/10 Season 2 Episode 13

Pro Wrestling Editor
07.02.14 49 Comments
Pre-show:

– This recap. This recap you’re about to read. This’ll be the recap. The recap, of McGillicutty.

– For the full effect, please make sure you’ve read about the previous 12 episodes in season 2 of NXT. There will never be anything quite like it again, until season 4.

– Season 3 begins on Wednesday. Your introduction to that is included in this week’s report.

Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of NXT season 2, episode 13, originally airing on August 31, 2010.

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#WWE NXT#Vintage Best And Worst#WWE
TAGSAJ LEEAKSANAALEX RILEYALICIA FOXALOISIABEST AND WORST OF NXTELI COTTONWOODHUSKY HARRISKAVALKELLY KELLYLAYCOOLLUCKY CANNONMATT STRIKERMICHAEL COLEMICHAEL MCGILLICUTTYMVPNAOMINXTNXT SEASON 2PERCY WATSONPRO WRESTLINGTITUS O'NEILVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWWEWWE NXT

