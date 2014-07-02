Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 8/31/10 Season 2 Episode 13

Pre-show:
– This recap. This recap you’re about to read. This’ll be the recap. The recap, of McGillicutty.
– For the full effect, please make sure you’ve read about the previous 12 episodes in season 2 of NXT. There will never be anything quite like it again, until season 4.
– Season 3 begins on Wednesday. Your introduction to that is included in this week’s report.
Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of NXT season 2, episode 13, originally airing on August 31, 2010.
Today’s the day! WOOOOOOOOOOOO!
Starting from Now…….Starting from This Moment………THIS…………NOW…………….MUH-GILL-UH-CUDDY
I feel like today is December 18.
7 days til Christmas…
+1
WOW! @ Alicia Fox’s Whitney Houston hair
And Emma just got Released…
I haven’t seen the news but if it’s true, I’m stunned. Other people have done crimes, Swagger’s DUI, Cameron’s DUI and bribery and not gotten released. Emma’s story makes it seems like an honest mistake, and it’s very minor, she already was sentenced to just community service so it’s a shock they brought the hammer down.
just sawe and came to post it . what the fuuuuuck
[www.wwe.com]
And now I’ve seen it. Stunned. There has to be more then accidentally forgetting to pay right?
Not sleeping with Vince? Being Austrailian? Who knows.. this is brutal. Wonder Paige will do on Instagram to memorialize her?
#neverforget
it feels like a double standard for sure… there might be more to it than just this instance. she’s barely seen TV time recently. Maybe this is just an excuse for Vince to dump the “Weird dancing dame”
Here’s hoping I get to see her at King of Trios this year. Hey I can dream can’t I?
That’s fucking crazy. Poor Emma. Though I am looking forward to:
“LOOK WHO JUST ENTERED THE IMPACT ZONE! IT’S AMME!”
If no one minds, I’ll repeat my comment from yesterday:
“Emmafraid I’ve got some bad news (for ya).”
Is it me, or does Aksana look way more than 4 years younger in that picture? Not that she looks like an old woman or anything now, but it sort of confirms my suspicions that she didn’t actually start doing any strenuous wrestling training until a significant amount of time AFTER she got hired
This series was truly a joy. And Divas for next week?! I’m sure that season 3 will be “stimulating,” eh Cole? *crown falls off, chugs more Diet Mountain Dew*
Am I the only one who died at the wall of “CM PUNK”? More hyperbole, one of the greatest write ups ever.
McGillicutty’s Genesis promo forever rings in my head as “wtf did that just happen idk YAY KAVAL WON”.
Also, I don’t care how bad NXT Season 3 was (it was terrible), NXT AJ was the best. THE BEST.
AJ’s great but come on dude. Blondsana was who entertainment the audience the most that season.
I’ll be the first to break the seal: I’d totally get with Aloisia, Twice a day if possible. I have no shame.
I recall ACCIDENTALLY coming across the photos that caused WWE concern. I was so confused.
STUMBLING! STUMBLING UPON!! That’s what I meant.
I accidentally saved them as my desktop
Now that I’ve stopped watching the Genesis promo for the millionth time in a row, I genuinely hope Rybaxel gets over. They’re entertaining as hell.
they’re the Co-IC champs that we need, but don’t deserve!
Michael McGuillicutty got a lemonade today. Also, I love Rybaxel, but something tells me that one of the reasons they paired Ryback up with Axel is because he absolutely loves Axel’s jokes. Ryback has really come into his own with his smarmy, cheesy one-liners and shots at the in’ernet, but I bet he was watching Axel do his “don’t a lemonade me” promo, chuckling to himself and saying, “Heh heh, “swimming pool.””
God, it’s been, what, four years? Three years? Some amount of years. I to this day cannot get over poor Mikey Mac’s attempted ominous delivery of “mcgillicuttyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy” at the end of that promo. No wonder he’s stuck teaming with Ryback and fighting the Dust Brothers forever.
Was the plan to have a stable called “Genesis” or was McGillicutty’s vocabulary melting down to the point where he could only name Phil Collins bands and Bible books?
I feel like it was something like that, and McGillicutty’s total mangling of it made them throw whatever they had out the window.
Sadly, as tends to be the case, Genesis led to Exodus.
I watched a few episodes of NXT, including the finale and just remember being confused with what had all gone down at the end. At the time, I just assumed I didn’t “get” what was going on because I didn’t watch every show. But here we are. Turns out it was just really stupid.
And holy shit, McGillicutty.
Seriously, did McGuillicutty have a stroke or did Charlie Kelly write his promo?
Holy moley, Alicia Fox! She looks like Tony Atlas after the Saba Simba headdress was left overnight in the rain.
Aloisia had endless potential! :(
Why can’t I ever get my giant ladies?
The Genesis of McGillicutty was triggered by the Exodus of McGillicutty.
Here’s my correction of the week, as they seem to happen on a regular scheduled basis now:
“McGillicutty only held the tag team title once, Brandon.”
Thank you. I’ll be back next week with “Naomi hasn’t held the Diva’s title yet, Brandon”.
you seem cool
I just think you should make sure that you’re stating facts. This one is harmless, but last week you erroneously said that Kaval quit WWE out of spite. You have a large readership and a lot of them are now under the impression that he’s just a sore quitter when in reality he was unceremoniously released. You should be careful with the things you say.
I don’t fault Brandon for blocking stuff he’s not interested in from his mind (even if they were easy to remember, like records of title reigns) mainly because it’s a comedy blog. I do that all the time, and sometimes even on purpose to show how disinterested in the thing I am.
but I really appreciate that you correct these stuff we all miss around here. and I don’t appreciate Brandon giving you the cold shoulder as a reply of it instead of simply and easily going “my bad” or whatever…
Is there any word harder to say ominously than “McGillicutty”? Maybe pyjama-party?
I originally watched this with my jaw agape because it was so bad (especially Zack Ryder’s shirt, that thing was horrible). I thought, with time, I might react differently…but I didn’t. It’s still terrible.
Off topic, but I just watched the first episode of season 3 and oh boy I cannot wait until next week.
I miss Aksana so much. :(
Today begins the Genesis of Michael Mcgillicutty as I deliver a Sacrifice so that I Against All Odds will be Bound For Glory and there will be Hard Justice for all of those. After we deliver No Sacrifice after you’ve been Lockdown,d with my Unbreakable spirit and our Turning Point will be when we achieve our Final Resolution. I’m Michael McGillicutty and this is my 3 year Slammiversary.
+infinite! and you made my day, man.
The “Flowers for Algernon” quote was great. Reading and wrestling — surprisingly compatible!
I love how Kaval’s victory turned out so irrelevant that you didn’t even bother commenting on it.
probably he’s saving it for “this week on RAW” recap segments
Wait wait wait! Michael McGillicutty actually said, “I don’t know whether to SPANK YA or BREASTFEED YA!”?
How is any of this real?
How is he a real person?
I thought you made that up when you were on codeine!
You know, I had never actually seen that promo before.
…oh, yeah. Wow. That certainly lived up to the hype. My favorite parts are his stammering and need to repeat everything, and also Layla’s strange look on her face (maybe whispering over to Kaval, “WTF is this? I’m sure you’ve got this.”).
I am secretly awaiting yet dreading NXT Season 3. I’ve never seen it and boy, I’m sure the WWE’s usual treatment of women will be in play here!
Ah, if it isn’t Exhibits A-Z of “Alex Riley is actually an ignorant racist”.