Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 9/28/10 Season 3 Episode 4

I saw the 2004 Diss the Diva thing live on TV. Randy Orton murdering himself on thumbtacks and and “cum-guzzling gutter slut” are literally the only things I remember first-hand about wrestling in 2004.
It’s unforgettable. You’re conditioned to think that “bitch” is the worst thing a WWE character can say and then whoops, cock in your mouth.
“whoops, cock in your mouth” is either the worst way to end a story, or the BEST way to end a story. I’m not entirely convinced that it’s not both at the same time.
I know I’ve aged when I look back at that clip with horror of the words coming out of those high end escorts’ mouths.
Watching AJ and Kaitlyn both complete forget how to play Pattycake was incredibly endearing and hilarious. FU for ruining it, Jaime! They were figuring it out!
I think Jamie might be the most insufferable WWE character ever. Like, I don’t think of her off the top of my head when compiling that list, but the evidence is there. They shipped her out of there as soon as they could.
I enjoy mean, dismissive Cole way more than I should. Also I watched 3 minutes of video because I thought I’d get to see a midget bite somebody’s ass and feel robbed.
I continue standing my ground on that heel Micheal Cole is one of the best wrestling characters of that period. I personally always enjoyed and laughed with him.
Yes, that clip from 2004 is SOOOOO much better than the product we get today. Please, lets bring that back. /sarcasm
Idk, it was crass and pointless but at least they were saying SOMETHING. It’s not like today’s scripts are any better, they just cut out the profanities and vulgarities.
I liked Cole being an exasperated, annoyed jerk when I totally agreed with him, but 95% of the time it was poorly time and not as clever as he thought and ripping on something that just didn’t need ripping on.
Oh man, I remember watching the ’04 diva search. Was it ever revealed Carmella was giving lots of oral interviews while in the contest? Or was it because she wasn’t a very pleasant person? If it’s the former, I feel bad for Jeff Garcia.
One day Maxine will return to the WWE and it will be glorious.
Maxine participated in TNA’s knockouts knockdown one night only PPV recently. my first thought was “she still wrestles?!”, and my immediate second was “THEN WHAT THE F*CK ARE YOU WAITING FOR BEFORE HIRING HER, EVERY MAJOR WRESTLING COMPANY?!”
I hope these unfortunate and bad economic situations with wrestling promotions nowadays end soon, and result in her getting on our TVs fast first thing after!
I remember this. The following week’s SmackDown aired live on Friday, as it was the debut on SyFy (and hence the cancellation of NXT on SyFy). So, this was the second NXT episode taped that night, after the Punk episode.
“Hmmm, we only have time to tape half an episode. Should we cut the challenges, or the matches? Obviously the matches, because no one cares about wrestling.”
I like that this episode happened after the episode where Naomi was all “Fuck this shit, I want to wrestle”.
They sure showed her.
I was actually impressed by Kane vs Undertaker in their Hell In A Cell match. Not because they pulled out all the stops, but because they told a story in a very old-school manner. Granted, it was just competent and not an amazing tale, but it worked for me. Even the whole “Power of the mysterious urn!” thing was kinda great in a very old, no longer relevant kind of way.
And I thought the Buried Alive match ended interestingly when Nexus showed up to attack and then bury The Undertaker at the behest of Kane. Even though they never explained why they did it (which was disappointing but hey, this was 2010 WWE), I thought the mysteriousness and conspiracy-laden nature of the whole thing was pretty dope. Slater and Gabriel shoveling dirt onto the Undertaker was super ghoulish, as well. It brought a whole new dimension to the evil of Nexus, and added to their overall story on their weird, supposedly hostile takeover of WWE.
no way. I thought I was the only one in history to enjoy everything about Kane from his 2010 heel turn and until he started teaming with big show again and joined santino and whoever else (kofi kingston, I think?) vs the corre on that wrestlemania, whichever one it was…
his feuds with Mysterio, Taker and even the one vs Edge! I shut my mind off, channeled my inner kid and enjoyed all that ride.
I stood in line for an hour to get into Lollapalooza 2010 in blazing heat while super smiley 20 year old interns played paper jamz poorly. So yeah Paper Jamz are my idea of hell.
I love how the “Universe” just said SCREW THE RULES WE HAVE MONEY and ignored the rules of the Diss the Diva, and apparently gave the win to AJ because VIDEO GAMES.
Not that there’s anything wrong with that; AJ was and is a ray of sunshine, but still…
I think if I could spend a day with any two wrestlers in WWE history, I wouldn’t pick Ric Flair to hear his stories, or Stone Cold to have some drinks with…I’d pick AJ and Kaitlyn. Just to sit back and watch them be them.
Every week I read these, and every time I click on a video to watch after reading the description. Every time, I can’t stand more than a minute of it.
How on earth do you re-watch these every week?
This reminds me of how truly horrible heel Michael Cole was. Never again.
and here continues our series of never agreeing together about anything for some reason, apparently, friend.
see you on the main event and smackdown reviews’ comment sections again!
“Cum guzzling gutter slut” from a mind behind the TNA creative team.
It will never not be mind-blowing that “Walk Idiot Walk” was the theme song to Diva Search 2004.
And Christy Hemme’s entrance music after she won.
Woah, i had never seen that Diva search segment before. Wow.
I want to punch Matt Striker in the face. Can we have a ‘Punch Matt Striker As Hard As Fucking Possible’ competition in the near future, please? I know these have been recorded already and stuff, and he’s no longer with the company, but let’s just employ him for a week and have everybody punch him in the face.
Acceptable alternative – get NJPW to sign him and then have Shibata constantly penalty kick his face off.
take it easy on violence vs wrestling announcers until we’re sure Mr. Archer/Hoyt has forgotten and forgave.
but I really thought Kaitlyn was acting very asshol-ish then… and Maxine’s promo (even when it doesn’t make any sense in context) was performed pretty well, even! she didn’t even know when to stop fooling around even after that promo ended and AJ stopped.
who cares though, as we know now that everything turned up fine, somewhat.