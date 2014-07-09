Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 9/7/10 Season 3 Episode 1

Pre-show notes:
– Finally, we arrive at Mt. Doom.
– Be sure you’ve read our vintage Best and Worst recaps of NXT season 1 and NXT season 2. Brace yourself.
– If you are a sadist, you can following along on Hulu or WWE’s YouTube page.
– Follow us on Twitter at @WithSpandex, follow me at @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook to keep up with my descent into madness.
– Consider sharing the column to spread the madness:
Hold on to your butts. Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of NXT season 3, episode 1.
[starts banging a giant gong]
THE MADNESS BEGINS
Aloisia reminds me of the giant Amazonian women from Futurama. Wonder if she was fired for killing someone by Snoo Snoo.
Just curious, who did Kaitlyn have the worst worked match of 2013 with?
Think it was that dreadul 7 on 7 elimination tag match at Survivor Series
Oh yeah, good call. I had that blocked out of my memory, but that would make sense.
That match might be the only time I’ve seen someone pinned from an Irish whip.
Wasn’t Punk one of the commentators on this show? Or was that not until a later episode
That was post-Cole gong moment
“IT’S VINTAGE MAXINE, JOSH, VINTAGE MAXINE!”
Yea he came in with jacket and all. Then later Cole actually returned and Punk said “This show is bad with or without you but welcome back!”
I’ll never forget it.
We finally made it to the fireworks factory!
It’s possible that this makes me a terrible person, but I genuinely loved NXT season 3. It exists in my memory as a happy place full of AJ and Kaitlyn secret handshakes at the edge of the screen.
It is the most beautiful train wreck I’ve ever seen.
You have a friend in me. I’m gonna sit during this series and laugh at all of Brandon’s jokes while silently making a bunch of his worsts into bests (the dance comp, for example). I simply had too much fun watching NXT 3 and am looking forward to so much (What is llama?).
It’s all downhill from “What is llama?”
I have a feeling platinum blonde Aksana is going to really bug the hell out of me for the duration of this season.
Prepare to be surprised. Aksana’s the MVP of this season.
Aksana cutting McGillicutty promos is really the only saving grace.
Combine her two original names, and Kaitlyn could have been “Wild Thing Bonin.” Still a better ring name than Kaitlyn.
It’s funny that for years guys have said that they couldn’t find AJ attractive because she looks too young, yet during the dance competition she performs the most sexual move of all the girls by grinding her butt on Tony Chimel’s lap.
Was that a purposeful Jurassic Park reference?
Jurassic Park references are always on purpose.
I wanted to point this out. Going into Baltimore and saying that your favorite colors are black and gold is among the dumbest decisions anyone has ever made unless you want to get straight heel heat. Sandow walking into Cleveland with an LBJ heat jersey was less offensive.
I am *so glad* we’ve made it here. Just, so so glad.
After all these years, I’m still trying to find evidence of Kelly Kelly’s inability to run the ropes properly. I can’t find a clip on Youtube, and any more effort being put into this might mean I have to watch a full Kelly Kelly fire up sequence or god forbid a match.
Merry Christmas buddy: [hfboards.hockeysfuture.com]
And another: [www.ign.com]
@Johnny Slider Ah, I see. I eventually found a youtube vid of Kelly Kelly’s last match, where she goes over clean on Eve. I think it was Aubrey Sitterson who said K2 clearly stopped caring a few months before her contract was up and she started wrestling like Hulk Hogan, complete with no sells.
With that said, I don’t really think her rope running is all that terrible. So she doesn’t hook her arm or go into the ropes with a lot of speed, but I mean….the general gist of the idea is there. She’s bouncing off the ropes!
She’s running up to the ropes, touching them with her back gently and then running in the other direction. There is no bounce.
It’s really a shame that people like Aksana, Kaitlyn, Maxine, who could have been something with the right training, had to go through this system, where the only goal was to make Vince, Kevin Dunn, and Michael Cole laugh. Who knows what could have happened if they were in NXT today. They’ve made non-wrestlers like Charlotte, Summer Rae, and Alexa Bliss into something special.
All things considered, I think Kaitlyn came out pretty damn good considering where she started. She may have had the worst match of 2013 (through no fault of her own), but her and AJ also had possibly the best Divas match/feud we saw on the main roster in the past half decade. She definitely woulda been great if they trained her right to start.
But yeah. This season. This season right here. I’ve waited so long for this…
I still think she was pretty good, all things considered. But I’ve also never seen a joshi match so I come from an unknowledgeable place.
I like Kaitlyn. She’s attractive but also looks like she could kick someone’s ass. Way too many divas are models first, athletes second.
She was no doubt one of my 5 favorite divas of the past decade
1. AJ
2. Emma
3. Paige
4. Kaitlyn
5. Bayley
#6 better be Administrative Assistant Eve.
#6 is “cool mom” Stephanie McMahon. Eve can be 7.
Stephanie’s not a diva. She’s the boss. (slaps B-Low) And don’t you forget it!
Sasha Banks begs to differ!
I’m trying to wrap my head around the Aksana (who everyone, Brandon and even AKSANA HERSELF ON INSTAGRAM, has misspelled “Askana”) and AJ botch. How do you even get into a powerbomb position from a casadora bulldog? That would require AJ to flip 180 degrees in mid air.
It’s really some sort of…awful forward back drop.
I need to see this thing where Aksana misspells her own name. Is that serious?
Gotta say, annoyed and angry Stroud is a fun Stroud. So precise, analytical.
*Dons a SWAT vest and crossbow* BRING IT ON SEASON 3!!
I’m a fan of Goldust (and hyperbole!) but this is a little over the top for me.
It’s not hyperbole. He’s been a great performer for over 20 years all around the world. His character work created the era that allowed the WWF’s boom period to happen. He came back as an old man and outworked almost everybody on the roster. He’s fucking rad.
I had a similar reaction to SHough, but after reading your reasoning, yeah, I can see it. He may have never been a major multi time world champion, but his influence has longevity and breadth that few people can claim. And he’s not done yet.
I think the problem with Goldust was that his gimmicks throughout his WWE run were so over-the-top, it overshadowed how good he was.
He wasn’t really allowed to show his talents because people were told to focus on how much of a gay boy he was in the 90’s and what swear word he would say next in the 00’s.
Now, dude is there to enhance the talent and he’s pretty awesome. I’d love to see him go on a long IC run.
It’s a semantics argument and one of subjectivity. I like Goldust and thanks to the Network I’ve been able to see Dustin Rhodes in WCW and have been really impressed.
My memory of early Goldust is that his character lead to mediocre matches (other than some awesome ones with Shawn Michaels). I enjoyed him as part of Bookdust and after but he pretty much disappeared from 2002-2008.
I also think Brandon is overselling the importance of Goldust to the Attitude Era.
Again, I’m not shitting on Dustin Rhodes because he’s awesome and has been for some time. But when you say “best ever” I think Austin, HBK, Flair, and Savage. I’d just put Dustin a tier below with Scott Hall and Curt Hennig.
I think it depends on what “best” means. Top 20%, top 40%? I’m sure he wouldn’t be in my Top 20 list.
While most of this season is undeniable torture, there are some unironic bright points. Naomi and AJ have an amazing match in one episode.
Literally none of my enjoyment of NXT 3 is ironic. I love this season.
I love Kaitlyn, she seems like she really started to figure things out and is a down to earth kind of person who liked the business but didn’t love it so left when she was ahead.
A lot of kaitlyn hate in this article tho.
Hey, sometimes you get tired of making Punk jokes and got to dump it somewhere else. Kaitlyn took her exercise ball and went home.
Kaitlyn a few years before she left =/= Kaitlyn in season 3 of NXT.
Good lord, she was bad. She eventually figured it out and started spearing people in half, but before that…yikes…
At least now she’s got her own clothing line and is married to The Incredible Hulk’s younger brother.
“her head is wider than her waist, and her boobs are wider than her head”
Soooo she’s a Rob Liefeld character?
No, she has functional feet.
We’re never going to get a sexy giant lady on WWE are we?
:(
Well, I certainly wouldn’t have considered Aloisia sexy even had she been on the show.
My theory: She didn’t want to do an ‘oral interview’ with some WWE exec so they fired her. The WWE is well known for their sexual harassment
I watched this season on 2 screens every week. THE BEST.
“You could’ve given her Bob Backlund’s finish and called it the Bonin Chickenwing”
I just died.
Ditto
I have been living for this for a week. I have not been disappointed.
I remember watching this live. So, in a sense, I’m at least in the running for being the first bro to be in loves with AJ Lee, when she would come out to that baller bubble gum pop song. Therefore, I can logistically challenge CM Punk to a gentleman’s duel. I’d probably win.
Oh I miss Maxine so much. I’d love to see her come back.
It’s a shame NXT was like this when they did the women’s only show. I remember being excited to watching this cycle. But then the first episode happened, and then I just stopped watching.
I look forward to watching the car wreck in retrospect.
Also, holy shit AJ! Dat booty! *bites knuckles*
I’m normally in that category of “oh god, she’s got to push her boobs out/shake her ass, how stupid” when it comes to female wrestlers, but when AJ does that thing with her ass…it’s a wonder I still have a knuckle.
It’s probably just bias towards AJ because she is lovely, but…my god.
The little I’ve seen of Maxine just makes me sad she never got actual training. Attractive, seemingly great at backstage promos…but she was just a jobber to useless slugs like K-2.
Has anyone actually seen an Aloisia match? They’re…not good. She’s been on the indie circuit, and most of her matches are just a smaller lady bumping (not well) to make her look strong, followed by a lazy-looking double-handed chokeslam for the easy pin. She would have been awful in WWE, especially if they would have just put her over based entirely on height. (Now, Kong/Kharma on the other hand – that would have been a reign of terror worth watching.)
Thanks for this, Brandon. We’ll suffer with you!
So Aloisia is basically a white, lady Khali?
I completely gave up on NXT right before this season started, so this should be interesting. Also, Kaitlyn hot.
Was Kaitlyn actually good at the end of her run or was she good compared to the trash around her?
Little of A, little of B. She could do some moves very well (her Spear was second best to Roman’s of modern WWE, her shoulderblocks are leagues better than Cena’s or Sheamus’), but the rest of her moves were either decent or mediocre (Ovary Buster). She had a pretty good grasp on ring psychology and sold well, but was also a bad actress and kinda had the same teary no tears face for everything. She was nice and had an easy charm, but had a hard time conveying it on the mic.
By contrast the majority of the Total Divas cast has a hard time seeming likeable. Naomi’s the only one who can pull it off in ring (Brie seems nice in real life, but is mostly dislikable on the main shows). Half of them are worse wrestlers, and even the ones who are as good or better (feel free to chose, but I’ll give props to The Bellas, Nattie, and Naomi) have less in ring charisma (Naomi excepted again). The good ones are technically sound, but seem robotic and kinda boring, like Curtis Axel. Kaitlyn was always there, she seemed like she was actually wrestling in a real fight. If Kaitlyn was still around I’d definitely put her in the new group, of girls I can see living in a new NXT style women’s division, vs most of the TD girls who seem like remnants of the bikini model division and feel out of place now.
Overall, I’d say Kaitlyn was genuinely good where it counted and had she stuck around and got some Del Rey training in, she could continued being an important part of the womens division, but did well enough as she was. Her feuds with Eve and AJ were shining lights in bad times for the Divas division and she was a likeable and easily supportable protagonist in each.
I’d like to point out we’re already Glossing over Naomi’s presence, Brandon…. as WWE has from the start….. Of Course Brandon doesn’t mention how she actually got consistent cheers in comparison to the other girls… OH NAOMI and her SHELTON KINGSTON EFFECT……
Yeah, Naomi’s promo kinda won that one, with AJ kinda close behind. She kept it simple and sweet.
Just when I think these recaps couldn’t get any better, along came S3. Thank the Maker.