Vintage Best And Worst: WWF In Your House – Mind Games

Hey guys, it’s me again. Back with another Vintage recap. These things have been great so far and I hope you’re enjoying them, too.

— I’m in the process of moving right now so pardon last week. Moving is the worst and I want to kill everything I own with fire.

— I figured it’d be good to give weekly updates on where I am in the Network so you can keep up with my random tweets. So here goes: at around the 1998 mark, I got so fascinated by WCW becoming a car wreck that I abandoned WWF and just started watching WCW until its demise. I guess I’ll get to 1998 by 2016 or something so spoiler alert: WCW gets really bad really quickly. I can’t wait to recap those events…I may even skip ahead. Anyway, I’m currently at Great American Bash 99′. Basically I keep the Network on while I work as it’s mostly background noise so I move pretty fast. I just watched a match where Sting was attacked by dogs.

— Back to me moving: I’m going to be in Atlanta so definitely let me know what Indy shows are going on there and the wrestling scene. I’m definitely interested.

— Speaking of, read Danielle’s write-up on Chikara. I haven’t been to one of their shows but I want to with all my heart. Also, she makes Lil Boosie jokes in her Impact reviews so she’s the best.