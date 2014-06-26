Vintage Best And Worst: WWF In Your House – Mind Games

— I’m in the process of moving right now so pardon last week. Moving is the worst and I want to kill everything I own with fire.
I completely agree about how oddly compelling Death Throes-era WCW is. You should really do one of these for WCW “Sin” in 2001 – sure, the whole PPV is pretty much garbage from start to finish, but I really feel like an extended conversation needs to be had about how in the hell you let Sid lie on the mat for 10 minutes after he’s just snapped his entire lower leg in half.
“Sure, we should stop the match and get that guy some help, but then people will miss the BIG REVEAL of Road Warrior Animal!”
Foley is a lot like Magic Johnson: I forgot how legitimately great he was because of embarrassing returns. Seriously, Mick Foley is back to being underrated.
Also, HBK in ’96 had a Flair-ian run: for as badly as his reign drew he put on amazeballs matches.
I feel like a lot of the legends that come back so often get that wrap. Foley was my absolute favorite of WWF at the time and still one of my all time favorites because of matches like the one against Shawn Michaels. Before they had him use a sock to the mouth as a finisher, the guy could put on top rate matches consistently.
Foley was great. He brought the best out of a lot of opponents: Undertaker, HBK, The Rock, Triple H. All of these guys came out a million times better out of their feuds with MIck.
That Mankind vs HBK match was soooooo good.
Ewww…..I had blocked out the Heel Ross run. It was just flashbacks until I read this otherwise outstanding recount. Bless/damn you.
If I had to make a list of my favorite / the best HBK matches, this match with Mankind is the first one that would come to mind, before I spent any time thinking of others. I always preferred Michaels as a heel, so it was awesome to see him sneering and acting like a badass again. I even remember a pre-match promo, where he was much cockier than he’d been up to that point during his face run, and warned Mankind “Don’t hunt what you can’t kill.” Fifteen-year-old me definitely marked out for that.
I’d totally forgotten about the Pillman/Austin/Owen segment, but I remember loving Austin’s (s)Hitman promo. I used to record the PPVs we ordered, and I think this was probably one of the tapes I rewatched the most, for the HBK/Mankind match, and this promo. …Oh, and for all the footage I could get of Sunny.
Seriously, these retro reviews are doing more to sell me on the Network than anything WWE has done. Keep up the good work.
That Mankind/HBK match is really great, even with the stupid DQ finish. It’s also worth pointing out that when Sid shows up to chase Vader to the back, he seems to have forgotten how to throw a punch like a normal person. He fights Vader off with 2 or 3 of the most awkward looking punches I have ever seen, it’s weird.
Thank you for reminding me how ridiculous Savio Vega’s shirts/vests were.
This is HBK’s best match; and arguably Foley’s as well. One of my all-time favorite WWF main event style matches.
That Henry/Lawler match was fun. Lawler takes a crazy headfirst bump to the outside.