Vintage Best And Worst: WWF King Of The Ring 1996

David D. here again (Follow me on the Twitter).
Nothing much to say here but thanks for the kind words about my first ever Best & Worst. I had a blast writing it. I took your suggestions into consideration and I’ll going mostly in order, skipping a few here and there and taking breaks if you feel particularly passionate about a specific event.
With that said, the next installment is WCW Hog Wild 1996, which features one of the most uncomfortable moments in wrestling ever.
So without further ado, here’s the WWF’s King of The Ring 1996, which took place just a few weeks before WCW’s Bash 96. Which is absolutely insane.
Poor Vader.
While people like to say that he was the nicest teddy bear possible in real life, I’d say it’s more accurate that he was the type of guy that was always gonna be passive until things got physical. And while Shawn Michaels was a giant ass hole, he was also the last guy to start a physical confrontation and the first guy to back off or hide behind others if it ever came to that. Shame that Vader never walloped him a couple times on purpose just to show Michaels that he should think twice about bullying a dude that could eat him whole. Not that Vader would ever actually take a swing at someone unprovoked, of course. Just would’ve been nice.
It really does suck that Vader was so misused in WWF though, because he easily could have been the gold standard for big hoss wrestlers for the next few decades if WWF cared enough, and WCW didn’t just have Hogan take a giant, steamy dump on his chest.
But at least Sting vs Vader is a feud no one can ever take away from us!
I thought the story goes Shawn got ticked off that Vader basically did rough him up in the Summerslam match, even though that was just Vader working his normal style. As a result, it put an end to a proposed Vader/Shawn match at Survivor Series where Vader would have won only to have Shawn win at Rumble ’97 in San Antonio.
Instead… we go Shawn vs. Sid.
Dude this is such a fun read.
keep em up man.
thanks, man
The Summer 96 schpiel at the end was also BOSS
Job well done, sir
These are awesome, well done.
I do disagree with you on Mero, though. He was really starting to come into his own in 95/96. He had good matches with guys like HHH and DDP before either was any good and some great matches with guys like Pillman and Sting.
I mean, he wasn’t Michaels or anything but before he destroyed his knee, he was a perfectly cromulent wrestler. I can think of guys from 93-96 who were tasked to put on long matches that were way worse. Paul Roma and Kama come to mind immediately.
I highly anticipate reading these up to and through the Monday Night Wars.
Just got me through the last 30 minutes of my workday so thank you for that.
And this is a show I had never seen before. Think I may go watch it tonight if TNA isn’t doing it for me (meaning I’ll probably watch it around 9:06)
I have such a man boner for Vader it’s unreal. Vader and Hawk are the greatest unmade tag team in history on my watch.
Man, I didn’t remember any of this except Austin’s promo. Well, I did remember that outfit that Sunny wore when she was with the Smokin’ Guns, because Good Lord. Sunny was IT for me when I was 15 years old or whatever.
Also, I can’t for the life of me remember what “one of the most uncomfortable moments in wrestling ever” was at Hog Wild ’96. The Wikipedia entry didn’t help. So….?
Wasn’t that when the racists in the crowd absolutely crapped all over Harlem Heat for 20 straight minutes?
Ahh, yeah, that would qualify as ‘uncomfortable.’
Either that or booty man’s impossibility long selling of a beat down
I think they do slow builds again now for the first time in years. Been teasing The Shield breakup for months, the Real Americans breakup took months and it took Bryan from SummerSlam to WrestleMania to finish his arc. Of course, that last example was pretty much forced on them, but the first few count. It’s impossible to drag something out for as long as they did in 96 because they have five hours of new TV programming every week to fill.
did the real americans break up take months?!
I think I speak for everyone when I say Keep ‘Em coming, or the bunny gets it.
So glad you’re doing these, this was great!
I love these write-ups. As a pretty new wrestling fan I didn’t get to see these events “live,” and I’ve been (slowly) working through this era since the Network debuted. These reports give me a lot of context and info I wouldn’t necessarily know otherwise. So, thanks!
That was a pretty fun Best & Worst.
My favorite wrestlers of around this time had to be Stone Cold & Owen.
Always entertained by a good Glacier burial
I think Lawler gets a pass largely because a) he’s one of the few territorial guys (and Tennessee was one of the bigger territories back in the day) smart enough to see where the business was going, and cast himself in with Vince early, b) he’s part of one of the better nationwide public works in history, and c) he’s basically part of the furniture in WWE by this point.
MOAR.
My initial network plan was to watch just singular PPVs in order…..but I feel like I need to scrap that and just go chronologically…..seems way more fun
I’m confused. Are you posting videos in your B&W? You refer to them, but I just see still pictures. I only see one video.
Mankind/Undertaker at KOTR 96 was my favorite match between the two. It was rare for anyone to kick out of one tombstone at that point. I think Mankind kicked out of three. That blew my mind as a kid.
Poor Jake. I don’t remember the match with Vader, but, I do remember him and Hunter Hearst Helmsely had a pretty good match on the go home show.
Fun fact: Vader was the first guy to cleanly pin HBK as champion. It was an 8 man tag match at an In Your House PPV in Vancouver.
I might be biased, but I thought WCW matches better. The problem is their production always felt regional while WWE was major. The only exception are the the NWO run, Crow Sting, and Goldberg.
-I hate Davey Boy never got a chance at the belt, but his promo ability was cringe worthy at times.
-Excellent point on Mankind/Taker. Mankind felt like first true threat outside of Diesel and Mabel (r.i.p.) smashing his face with the leg drop of doom.
– Loved Marc Metro as a kid in WCW, watching his matches today made me realize he was very sloppy in the ring. He was a good high flyer but not on Scorpio/Flash Funk’s level.
Good Job…
Diana… I totally forgot about her until i watched SummerSlam `92 when they put her on the mic to explain the rift between the Bulldog and Bret… BRUTAL BRUTAL BRUTAL. Never let the relatives extemporize.
We’ve recently started doing a similar thing by watching the WCW & WWF PPVs from the same month and year to compare (MrBookSavvy never watched either back then, so his education in the… specialness of WCW continues) and the Best for the WWF Production Team is right now. Side by side you can see why Vince endured.
Has anyone else noticed that they keep dubbing over Jericho’s “All the Days” and “One Crazed Anarchist” WCW themes with “Break Down the Walls” and it IS PISSING ME OFF! It throws my out of the chronology! It’S NOT EVEN THE YEAR 2000 YET!!!!! I DEMAND MAMMOTH & A PEARL JAM RIP OFF!! Pay the music rights, dammit!
David D. you’re doing a great job. I appreciate that you’re using the Best/Worst format, it really works well for these wrestling reviews. What’s striking is that you’ve found your own voice and don’t attempt to emulate Brandon, which I’d be tempted either consciously or subconsciously to do. Great articles so far.
The only thing that I’d lift from Brandon is when he references something obscure or from a different promotion he puts the reference into a context that someone that doesn’t catch the reference can look into it. Just a nitpick but Brandon’s skill in doing that has led me to a better appreciation and wider knowledge of this wacky pastime we have. You’re perspective is welcome, I’d like to be able to pick up everything you’re putting down.
Keep up the good work
-Guy in the peanut gallery
My favorite piece of commentary during the Mankind – Taker match. “This looks like a prison riot!!!!”
DOES IT REALLY? TWO MEN FIGHTING EACH OTHER SLOWLY AND METHODICALLY WHILE A REFEREE CHECKS IN EVERY FEW SECONDS.