Vintage Best And Worst: WWF Survivors Series 1996

– So we’re doing things a bit different this week. I usually alternate between WCW and WWE but I wanted to get back in order so I could do something special for the end of 1996 in a couple of weeks. So next week we’re doing Starrcade 1996 then finishing up 1996 with In Your House: Santa’s Crucifixion or whatever it’s called.

– As for my own personal viewing, I’m at the last WCW PPV, Greed. Which means I saw Sid break his leg in two parts a few days ago. While that gets all the attention, you definitely have to see the entire ending because it’s a sh*t show unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

Anyway, on to the goodies!