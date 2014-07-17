Vintage Best And Worst: WWF Survivors Series 1996

– So we’re doing things a bit different this week. I usually alternate between WCW and WWE but I wanted to get back in order so I could do something special for the end of 1996 in a couple of weeks. So next week we’re doing Starrcade 1996 then finishing up 1996 with In Your House: Santa’s Crucifixion or whatever it’s called.
– As always, you can follow my ramblings on Twitter @DavidDTSS.
– As for my own personal viewing, I’m at the last WCW PPV, Greed. Which means I saw Sid break his leg in two parts a few days ago. While that gets all the attention, you definitely have to see the entire ending because it’s a sh*t show unlike anything you’ve ever seen.
Anyway, on to the goodies!
Whoa, whoa, whoa, let’s not hate on Super Fan Vladimir.
First thing I thought.
When we watched Greed, the breaking of the leg had been edited out and we had to find it on YouTube. Man, they should have stopped that match. Something like that happens, you immediately stop caring who the mystery man is. Same thing happened on the most recent Raw. Real or worked, I instantly lost interest in the script once I thought Rollins had blown a knee.
I get that these articles are supposed to kind of work as companion pieces after the reader has watched the show on the Network, but I very little idea of who was on the card, in terms of the actual Survivor Series elimination matches. I’m not saying I’m expecting a match by match recap, but maybe something that indicated what the team members were would’ve been nice. (Yes I know, Wikipedia exists)
Ah, PG-13. They came up in USWA, the Memphis promotion that the Jerrys (Lawler and Jarrett) ran for a while basically as a feeder fed for the WWF. Despite the fact that neither of them were particularly good at wrestling or looked like wrestlers, they were the top heel act in the company for a while. I’d suggest that this MAY have had something to do with the fact that one of them (I think it was “JC Ice”) was Bill Dundee’s kid, but c’mon. This is Jerry Lawler and Jerry Jarrett we’re talking about. Those guys would never allow that kind of open nepotism in their company…
WE’RE HARDCORE, WE’RE EDGY, WE’RE ALLOWED ONE NON-SEXUAL USE OF THE WORD “FUCK”, WE ARE PG-13!
+1, my nefarious crustacean. +1.
They were the top heel act in Memphis because of a very simple reason:
They were white boys trying to be rappers in the south during the early 90’s. Anyone on this board could have generated nuclear heel heat in Tennessee with that gimmick.
BOYZ FROM THE HOOD ON THE M I C
PG-13 are the most “you are watching this show in the late 90’s so enjoy these too assholes” guys this side of the Insane Clown Posse.
to be fair Wolfie D did become good in early TNA as Slash of the Disciples of The New Church and currently as Cerebus in House of Hardcore
I loved PG-13 then and I love them now. They are fucking fantastic.
I remember being pissed at the crowd for turning on Michaels. Not only because I was a big HBK fan (even though I recognized how lame he was as a face), but because Sid was just shitty, and was never a believable threat to the title.
Also, I think recognize that creepy guy in the last picture. Wasn’t he was at a ton of shows back in the day? First there was the couple who wore neon track suits (on pink, one yellow), then this guy, and now Brock Lesnar Guy.
Yup. That’s Vladimir, one of the more well known early “super fans.”
“Best: The Debut Of The Biggest 100% Samoan Wrestler Of All Time”
Nice jab.
And a Nas reference?!? Well done. I really want to see a Hart/Austin greatest rivalries DVD.
Am I the only one who still sings the whole Nation rap when it comes on? No?
I’ll just be over here then…
I NEED THIS ON VIDEO
TOUT IT OUT, STACEY!!!
SOLIDARITY
You can’t actually want my shitty white girl Iggy Azalea rap, do you? Lol
That GIF is glorious!!!
I fully endorse your rapping missy!
One more YES vote for the rap.
Bonus stipulation: You have to hold your hand up in the black power fist like the boy in the gif the whole time
I cannot do this without laughing. These attempts are pretty horrible guys… I shouldn’t throw shade at Iggy, lol.
Several times over the last 15 years, I’ll randomly start singing in my head “We are the nation, live and in color. Don’t diss the man or we’ll bumrush your mother.” And it’s always sung by those two white guys, whom before today, I could not think of their names. Thanks for the memories today.
…Also on occasion, I will blurt out the opening lines to Los Boricuas theme. My inevitable mangled spelling of spanish will prevent me from reciting that here, though
A young 10-year old mavanco was at this show!
Sid might have been crappy in the ring, and he might have been looney tunes out of it… but he still had that “aura” about him, even in 1996. There was always something about Sid that connected with the crowd.
Of course, there’ll be responses with 47 wrestlers who did this, but he’s the one guy who really sticks out as “the same character, but a different name” between companies. Sid Vicious, Sid Justice, Psycho Sid….same guy. For some reason, that always makes him stand out to me. Like, this dude doesn’t even know what he wants to be called…he’s nuts!
This Austin vs Hart match is not only my favorite, but it is my favorite match of all time. I bet I’ve seen it hundreds of times. I was just starting to get seriously into wrestling after a decade or so of just liking it a lot. It was the first match where I actually understood the difference between a good match and a bad one.
My favorite part is the look Austin gives the camera as he walks to the ring. Just badass.
I was in love with that girl. Sure I was 10 years old at the time and she was 20, but I didn’t care! The best is her just falling forward when the third count hits.
No disrespect, but there’s just something about these Vintage Best and Worsts that doesn’t measure up with the rest of your fine, fine wrestling writing. But keep at it David!
I think like 80% of Sid’s appeal in this period was that he had an AWESOME entrance. The music, the crazed fist-bumping, the big fireworks things that spelled out SID. It’s probably Sid’s best run that doesn’t involve him actually murdering Brian Pillman as a mortified El Gigante looks on.
Sid destroying jobbers (and breaking Virgil’s nose) in the lead-up to WM8 was pretty great, too. One of the few times he used the helicopter version of the powerbomb with regularity as well.
Vlad the Superfan has tactics. We can all learn.
And the Undertaker being a jilted ex? Belissimo!
That Bret Hart vs Stone Cold match is one of my favorite ever; i like it much better than the WM one.
I’ve never heard or read anyone claim Nas’ second album is better than Illmatic in my entire life. YOU’RE OUT OF YOUR MIND DAVID!!
You know who isn’t good on the mic in that picture? Doc Hendrix. Dude should never be allowed to open his mouth.
I really want one of those NOD hats.
I always preferred SS96 even though WM13 is probably my favorite WM match ever.