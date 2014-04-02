Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 6/1/10 Season 1 Episode 15

#Pro Wrestling #WWE NXT #Vintage Best And Worst #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
04.02.14 54 Comments
NXT season 1 finale

Pre-show notes:

– Here’s a link to season 1, episode 15 on Hulu. THE END.

– We’re now officially done with NXT season 1, so make sure you’re caught up here. If you’re interested in reading the weekly column about the Full Sail era, you can find that here. Justin Roberts meets the monster at the end of his book at the end of this week’s column.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– Validate my desire to recap season 2 by sharing this post with everyone you know:

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 1, episode 15, originally aired on June 1, 2010.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#WWE NXT#Vintage Best And Worst#WWE
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF NXTBRAY WYATTCURTIS AXELDaniel BryanDAVID OTUNGAJUSTIN GABRIELNXTNXT SEASON 1PRO WRESTLINGTHE NEXUSVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWADE BARRETTWILLIAM REGALWWEWWE NXT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP