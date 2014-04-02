Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 6/1/10 Season 1 Episode 15

Pre-show notes:
At what point during Season 1 do you think Creative came up with the Nexus idea? I’m absolutely not going to give them credit for having the idea from the get-go. Hell, I wouldn’t be completely shocked if they came up with the idea in between the Season 1 finale and RAW that week, but I would be really interested to know how long they had it planned.
Mentioned in a post below that according to WWE Countodwn on WWE Network, Nexus was a planned thing. The guys claimed they came up with it midway through, which would have us believe Creative always had this planned. I agree with you, I Connor possibly believe that everything about NXT was an intentionally huge waste of time to pay off with Nexus.
I always assumed they came up with The Nexus somewhere around the time Daniel Bryan was eliminated from NXT.
My favourite thing about the Nexus invasion and the thing that really sold it for me as it was happening live was Punk scrambling back into the ring to try and help Cena. It’s a small moment, but it made things feel dangerous in a different way.
this is my favourite thing of it, too! luke gallows getting smashed included.
It’s a fact, not just in wwe but fiction in general, that when a bad guy helps a good guy because the new bad guy WILL KILL US ALL OH GOD HELP, it’s awesome.
Lots of little things that still make this good — my favorite is Otunga just casually punching the ref out at the beginning. First sign this wasn’t business as usual.
@Nate Birch that is my second favourite thing of it, too.
Goodness, even as words on a screen, I read that in Barrett’s voice. It really is infectious…like a fine wine.
“Otunga can’t wrestle, Gabriel can’t talk, Nicole Simpson can’t rap!” – Daniel Chappelleson
lmao, Hornswoggle on the corner trick
Barrett totally no-sold Otunga’s verbal offense, with good reason. Love it.
I still cringe at Tarver fucking up Daniel Bryan’s spotlight moment with Cena.
He’s an absolute stupid fuck.
the biggest reason I ever hated cena, and would never ever like him 100%: ending the nexus.
if we had something like the nexus debuting today, the crowd would go bonkers and chant “THIS IS AWESOME!” all segment long, not stay confused and try starting a “you suck…” chant. (right?)
Depends on the city. If it was in Green Bay, you’d get the reaction you saw in that video.
Randy Orton ended the Nexus. Cena ended about 1/8th of it.
I’m not talking about the new nexus, but the original one. complete with him being fired but still coming back, making jokes about them and kicking ALL their asses TOGETHER like nothing.
Some people are angry about the mishandling of the Invasion angle. Im more pissed about the mishandling of Nexus.
Yeah. I mean Gabriel and Slater would never come across bad asses but if Nexus got down to Wade, Bryan, Ryback and one other it could have been a really strong group.
I dont see why people think the Nexus was “botched” or mishandled. The angle was great, but it suffered a series of setbacks that were no one’s fault in particular.
Bryan getting fired was huge because it changed everything about how Nexus could work in the ring during matches. Seemed to work out pretty good for Bryan though. Tarver getting fired was fine, he was hot garbage, right there, 8–>6 guys right out of the gate. Otunga and D Young werent exactly setting the ring on fire, so you really only have 4 credible guys in Wade, Skip, Gabriel and Slater. And even thats pushing it with Gabriel and to an extent Slater. They just werent ready for prime time yet even though Slater adapted quickly. That left Wade and Skip. Then Skip broke his ankle at a house show and that was the end of it. The muscle hoss and the best technical wrestler were gone, leaving poor Wade to run the faction of misfit and green wrestlers.
Justin Gabriel as bill the cat in a Bloom County movie or we ACK!
Not to shill the WWE Network, but the most recent Countdown show 100% retconned the formation of the Nexus. As Barrett, Bryan, Slater and Otunga tell it, they were mad about NXT for all the reasons Brandon has maligned it in these recaps. They said about midway through the season they decided to form Nexus and just waited for their moment to get revenge on WWE for embarrassing them all season. Real good stuff.
One thing I never noticed before during that Nexus beat-down. Michael fucking Tarver getting in the middle of Bryan’s Cena owning moment, running up and elbowing him right as Bryan’s about to kick him, then being all “oh shit, sorry bro, go for it.”
I could really go for an ECW Invasion-style reunion for Nexus. Four-way tag match: Rybaxel vs. Young/Otunga vs. Slater and Gabriel vs the champion Usos. Suddenly, the podium rises up. “I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news…” The six in the ring turn, demolish the champs as Barrett tosses them N armbands.
If the original Nexus was rookies trying to be taken seriously, New Nexus 2.0: The Nexus Generation will be mishandled veterans demanding to be taken really seriously.
I can hardly wait to see them recreate this photo: [img1.wikia.nocookie.net].png
This one, I mean.
What if Daniel Bryan reunites the Nexus against the Authority?
that sounds less like a bray wyatt promo and more like something THE WILLOW would spew.
bless you, skip sheffield behind a keyboard <3, and your pro, sir william f'n regal.
"if you took the IT Factor and “add two more letters in front of that” you’d get a good idea of what he thinks about David Otunga."
been thinking about this forever, still can't figure out what it means. help?
Excrement. Poo-Poo. Waste. SH…
OH, two letters BEFORE it! I kept adding ones after “factor”
It seemed to me at the time that WWE wanted the fans to pick Cena vs. Mysterio instead of Cena vs. Punk for that Raw main event. It’s kind of irrelevant in hindsight, but the Nexus attacking evil SES CM Punk as well as Cena made them seem a little more morally ambiguous.
Anyway, I’m looking forward to the NXT season 2 writeups, mainly because LayCool is way cool.
Oh, definitely. Jerry Lawler was derping something about the fans picking Punk because “the fans want to see Cena beat up Punk and unmask him!” Rather than, y’know, fans liking Punk more than Mysterio.
It’s a happy accident that Punk won the vote, because a bad guy like Punk trying to save Cena made Nexus appear more dangerous than if it were Mysterio.
When you do your B/Ws for Season 2, you should also post clips and talk about what the Nexus did on the previous night’s Raw episode.
been thinking of asking this of him since this started. I think back at that time, they aired “RAW rebound!” at NXT and it usually involved the nexus. does the version brandon watches now skip that?
Friendly reminder (not that any of us need it), that the first Nexus storyline basically ended with John Cena deciding that it would be a great idea for him to get DDT’D ONTO CONCRETE AND THEN NO-SELL IT AND WIN ANYWAY.
Despite things working out the way they did, I’m still kind of bummed that they effectively took one of the best and most beloved indie stars and made him look like hot garbage for no reason.
There was a podcast where Jericho talked about how he and someone else tried to explain why that was a bad idea and Cena didn’t get it until like 3 weeks later when it suddenly hit him and Cena realized he shouldn’t have fought to win that one.
@joeyzasa, was that on “talks is Jericho”? Do you know what episode?
@Huells Half Brother Yeah, It was on “Talk is Jericho”. Specifically the 2nd Edge episode IIRC.
Is The Shield basically The-Nexus-That-Wasn’t? They never had the explicit motives of the NXT rookies, but they accomplished everything the Nexus should have.
agreed.
I concur. Three strong members instead of a lot of fat.
Brandon, is there a B&W of that episode of Raw where the Nexus debut? I would flipping well love to read that.
Excellent stuff, as ever – I enjoyed this whole exercise far more than I can convey in words here, and can’t wait for you to start season 2 because LAYCOOL and some other stuff.
I think best and worst began in 2010 or 2011 (with more reviews from brandon on another site for early-2010 and before that, maybe).
Regal’s little rant is my favorite part of Season 1. To Jericho: “Chris, Chris. I’ve always liked your two moves…”
I was at this show sitting at ringside. I had a couple of gripes with it. One, was that Matt Hardy was suspended on Smackdown, but still appeared on NXT as if nothing happened. Another was that every pro stood up to say Otunga sucked, and yet he beat Gabriel in the Pros Poll.
But the show was still a blast. During the Triple Threat, I was talking trash to Jericho, and he flipped me off with his arm stretched out on the apron so cameras wouldn’t catch it.
There was a guy next to me who told Justin “You got this!” and Justin kinda nodded. Then Wade ran up to me thinking I screamed at Justin and started telling me he’ll fight me in the parking lot.
I also vaguely remember CM Punk and Josh Matthews having a funny argument during the break. Punk wrote JOSH SMELLS on a piece of paper and showed it off to the audience.
There were even better moments for Smackdown, but this is the NXT thread.
No Smackdown B&W this week (you’ll see why), so go for it man. Tell me about Big Show rubbing his ass on JoMo or whatever on Smackdown.
So is there actually something about Barrett that I’m missing regarding why he got relegated to a shit gimmick that he has single-handedly made amazing? He’s got the looks, he’s great on the mic, and he’s decent in the ring. Why was he made out to be such a goober after winning the IC Title?
“Why was Barrett made out to be such a goober after winning the IC Title?”
I think you answered your own question.
Wait, Bray Wyatt is a Windham? Mind: Blown.
Great report as usual. Can’t wait for the Season 2 B&Ws. They are going to be FLAWLESS!!!
Man, those guys really hate chairs, don’t they?
I didn’t know Christian was a NXT Season 2 rookie…