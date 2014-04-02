Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 6/1/10 Season 1 Episode 15

Pre-show notes:

– Here’s a link to season 1, episode 15 on Hulu. THE END.

– We’re now officially done with NXT season 1, so make sure you’re caught up here. If you’re interested in reading the weekly column about the Full Sail era, you can find that here. Justin Roberts meets the monster at the end of his book at the end of this week’s column.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– Validate my desire to recap season 2 by sharing this post with everyone you know:

Please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 1, episode 15, originally aired on June 1, 2010.