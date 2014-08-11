Viva La Raza! Chavo Guerrero Gains Superpowers From Dragon’s Blood In A New Comic Book.

What does a pro wrestling lifer do when their career starts to wane? Especially if said career will mostly be remembered for the times you drove your cousin’s lowriders and that six months where you lost to a leprechaun ever week? If you guessed “descend into full-on self delusion with a terrible comic book series starring yourself” you got it in one!
Yup, Chavo Guerrero is lending his likeness to a comic series entitled Warriors Creed in which he gains superpowers from a sacred Aztec lagoon filled with dragon’s blood, which he uses to defeat the mafia. Soooo, is this based on a true story? Yes?
The book will be written by frequent Rob Liefeld collaborator Fabian Nicieza, and will be published by Lion Forge Comics. I’ve never really heard of Lion Forge before, but they publish a lot of uh, intresting stuff like a comic based on “classic” 90s full-motion video game Night Trap, an oddly wholesome-looking series starring 2011 Playmate of the Year, Claire Sinclair…
…and of course, RAMPAGE JACKSON STREET SOLDIER
Hopefully after Chavo defeats all organized crime everywhere in Warriors Creed #1, he descends under the ring on a mission of REVENGE in issue #2.
i still need to get STREET SOLDIER
soon
Please do an article on wrestling comics. Do it for WARRIOR. I have Nash #1 and undertaker #1. And the cm punk cover of Foley’s current title.
Yeah, a series on wrestling comics kind of feels like an inevitability for me.
Will issue #2 feature the introduction of “Chavo Classic” as Chavo’s comedic sidekick.
Actually, the comic does contain Chavo Classic — he’s the first to discover the magic superpowers-giving dragon blood pool.
Follow up question, will it one day be revealed that it was not the blood of a dragon but instead the blood of the Gobbledy Gooker.
I’d say it was the blood of Ricky Steamboat, but come on — Chavo wishes.
The only real power Chavo wants is the ability to turn into Eddie. Chavo is like the knock off brand cereal of the Guerrero name.
please tell me chavo’s sidekick is the valiant pepe
Issue #3 sees the introduction of Homicide and Hernandez, forming the J-Olé.
Im surprised that the words “The New 52!” are not on the cover.
When I worked at a Subway at John Wayne airport, Chavo would come in every time he was there. One time, as he was being rang up, the guys from Avenged Sevenfold got into line. I hated that place.
Kerwin White comic book or GTFO.