Viva La Raza! Chavo Guerrero Gains Superpowers From Dragon’s Blood In A New Comic Book.

#Pro Wrestling #Comics
08.11.14 4 years ago 13 Comments

What does a pro wrestling lifer do when their career starts to wane? Especially if said career will mostly be remembered for the times you drove your cousin’s lowriders and that six months where you lost to a leprechaun ever week? If you guessed “descend into full-on self delusion with a terrible comic book series starring yourself” you got it in one!

Yup, Chavo Guerrero is lending his likeness to a comic series entitled Warriors Creed in which he gains superpowers from a sacred Aztec lagoon filled with dragon’s blood, which he uses to defeat the mafia. Soooo, is this based on a true story? Yes?

The book will be written by frequent Rob Liefeld collaborator Fabian Nicieza, and will be published by Lion Forge Comics. I’ve never really heard of Lion Forge before, but they publish a lot of uh, intresting stuff like a comic based on “classic” 90s full-motion video game Night Trap, an oddly wholesome-looking series starring 2011 Playmate of the Year, Claire Sinclair…

…and of course, RAMPAGE JACKSON STREET SOLDIER

Hopefully after Chavo defeats all organized crime everywhere in Warriors Creed #1, he descends under the ring on a mission of REVENGE in issue #2.

via Fox News Latino

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#Comics
TAGSCHAVO GUERREROComicslion forge comicsPRO WRESTLINGrampage jacksonRampage Jackson Street WarriorWarriors Creed

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP