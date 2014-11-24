Want To ‘Get’ Sting? Watch These 8 Iconic Matches From His Early Days On The Network Right Now.

Sting’s glory days happened 20 years ago, so a lot of younger fans (or fans who grew up watching WWF and never had a chance to be “Little Stingers”) have been asking for an explanation. Why should I care about Sting? He’s an old guy dressed like The Crow. His hair was weird. What’d he ever do that was so great?

As a child of the south in the 1980s and 90s, I can answer that for you, but it requires a little work. Thanks to the WWE Network’s November special and archive of NWA and WCW events, many of Sting’s greatest moments — especially his early, pre-Crow moments — are available to watch for free. I’ve put together a list of the Stinger’s most iconic, definitive and essential matches to make it easy for you. If you can watch these and still not “get” Sting, you probably won’t.

Here’s what I came up with. If you’d like to see a list of the best stuff from the later stages of his career, including late 90s WCW, TNA and beyond, let me know in our comments section below. This man was my wrestling heart for many, many years, and I hope I can share some of what he meant to a Little Stinger.

The Arrival

Clash Of The Champions

Sting vs. Ric Flair

Watch this match here

The first Clash of the Champions live special was meant to be pay-per-view quality, and it blew pay-per-view out of the water. The 45-minute main-event is inarguably the moment when Sting “arrived” as a main-event player in the NWA, and the 45-minute main-event is everything good (and kinda cheesy) about the era. J.J. Dillon is suspended above the ring in a cage so he can’t cheat. Judges are scoring the match at ringside, and they’re shady at best. Ric Flair is at the peak of his glory — his work in 1988 and 89 is unmatched by anyone with a brain and a pair of eyeballs — and if you’ve ever wanted to see an arena lose their minds on a dozen nearfalls, this is the match to watch. A young Jim Ross calls the match, and it’s so exciting that it turns him into OLD Jim Ross.

If you don’t “get Sting,” imagine being 8-years old and watching him hit a Stinger Splash on the unbeatable World Champion with 45 seconds to go. Decades later, it still gives me goosebumps.

The Champion

Great American Bash 1990

Sting vs. Ric Flair

Watch this match here

The rematch in Baltimore is Sting fully realized. He’s no longer a scrappy youngster with an opportunity … he’s a hero, painted up like the U.S. flag, his friends surrounding the ring to keep the Four Horsemen at bay. There’s nothing Flair can do to stop him, and he knows it. Rarely has the “irresistible force” been more real and obvious, and the second Flair gets overconfident, it bites him in the ass. J.R. is once again incredible calling the finish. “The Stinger has done it! The Stinger has done it!”

It’s the payoff Starrcade 97 probably should’ve been.

The Stupid Nice Guy

SuperBrawl

Sting and Lex Luger vs. The Steiner Brothers

Watch this match here

On a personal note, this is one of my favorite matches of all time. NWA/WCW was big on tag team matches and the “tag team formula” in particular, but this one tossed it out the window. Instead of faces in peril and one team controlling the match to build to the finish, Sting, Luger and the Steiners go toe-to-toe and hammer each other for 11 minutes. It’s short, sweet, unforgettable and brutal. It also features an iconic Sting attribute: his destructive selflessness.

Sting has the match won. He’s hit Scotty Steiner with a Stinger Splash and is about to lock him in the Scorpion Death Lock. But here comes Nikita Koloff, barreling down the ramp with a chain wrapped around his fist. Sting sees Luger in the line of fire, gives up his chance to win and shoves Luger out of the way, taking the bullet. Luger probably betrayed Sting more than anyone, but if the Stinger’s got a chance to see his best friend get smashed with a Russian sickle or eat it himself, the Stinger’s eating it.

The War

WrestleWar ’92

War Games: Sting’s Squadron vs. The Dangerous Alliance

Watch this match here

Many have called this the greatest match in WCW pay-per-view history. It’s hard to find one cooler. Sting has assembled the most talented people he can find — Ricky Steamboat, Barry Windham, Nikita Koloff and a young Dustin Rhodes — to take on the most badass group of heartless motherf*ckers ever assembled: the Dangerous Alliance. Paul E. Dangerously (aka Paul Heyman) leads Steve Austin (yes, that Steve austin), Rick Rude, Arn Anderson, Bobby Eaton and Larry Zbyszko into WCW’s best and bloodiest gimmick match, the WAR GAMES. It’s a staggered-entry team battle inside two rings inside two cages where the only ways to win are to submit your opponent or make them surrender.

These guys leave their blood (and probably some of their guts) in the ring, and the finish revolves around an unconfident man’s hubris and the dangerous of disassembling the turnbuckle. It’s violent, messy and perfect.