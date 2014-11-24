Want To ‘Get’ Sting? Watch These 8 Iconic Matches From His Early Days On The Network Right Now.

Sting’s glory days happened 20 years ago, so a lot of younger fans (or fans who grew up watching WWF and never had a chance to be “Little Stingers”) have been asking for an explanation. Why should I care about Sting? He’s an old guy dressed like The Crow. His hair was weird. What’d he ever do that was so great?
As a child of the south in the 1980s and 90s, I can answer that for you, but it requires a little work. Thanks to the WWE Network’s November special and archive of NWA and WCW events, many of Sting’s greatest moments — especially his early, pre-Crow moments — are available to watch for free. I’ve put together a list of the Stinger’s most iconic, definitive and essential matches to make it easy for you. If you can watch these and still not “get” Sting, you probably won’t.
Here’s what I came up with. If you’d like to see a list of the best stuff from the later stages of his career, including late 90s WCW, TNA and beyond, let me know in our comments section below. This man was my wrestling heart for many, many years, and I hope I can share some of what he meant to a Little Stinger.
The Arrival
Clash Of The Champions
Sting vs. Ric Flair
The first Clash of the Champions live special was meant to be pay-per-view quality, and it blew pay-per-view out of the water. The 45-minute main-event is inarguably the moment when Sting “arrived” as a main-event player in the NWA, and the 45-minute main-event is everything good (and kinda cheesy) about the era. J.J. Dillon is suspended above the ring in a cage so he can’t cheat. Judges are scoring the match at ringside, and they’re shady at best. Ric Flair is at the peak of his glory — his work in 1988 and 89 is unmatched by anyone with a brain and a pair of eyeballs — and if you’ve ever wanted to see an arena lose their minds on a dozen nearfalls, this is the match to watch. A young Jim Ross calls the match, and it’s so exciting that it turns him into OLD Jim Ross.
If you don’t “get Sting,” imagine being 8-years old and watching him hit a Stinger Splash on the unbeatable World Champion with 45 seconds to go. Decades later, it still gives me goosebumps.
The Champion
Great American Bash 1990
Sting vs. Ric Flair
The rematch in Baltimore is Sting fully realized. He’s no longer a scrappy youngster with an opportunity … he’s a hero, painted up like the U.S. flag, his friends surrounding the ring to keep the Four Horsemen at bay. There’s nothing Flair can do to stop him, and he knows it. Rarely has the “irresistible force” been more real and obvious, and the second Flair gets overconfident, it bites him in the ass. J.R. is once again incredible calling the finish. “The Stinger has done it! The Stinger has done it!”
It’s the payoff Starrcade 97 probably should’ve been.
The Stupid Nice Guy
SuperBrawl
Sting and Lex Luger vs. The Steiner Brothers
On a personal note, this is one of my favorite matches of all time. NWA/WCW was big on tag team matches and the “tag team formula” in particular, but this one tossed it out the window. Instead of faces in peril and one team controlling the match to build to the finish, Sting, Luger and the Steiners go toe-to-toe and hammer each other for 11 minutes. It’s short, sweet, unforgettable and brutal. It also features an iconic Sting attribute: his destructive selflessness.
Sting has the match won. He’s hit Scotty Steiner with a Stinger Splash and is about to lock him in the Scorpion Death Lock. But here comes Nikita Koloff, barreling down the ramp with a chain wrapped around his fist. Sting sees Luger in the line of fire, gives up his chance to win and shoves Luger out of the way, taking the bullet. Luger probably betrayed Sting more than anyone, but if the Stinger’s got a chance to see his best friend get smashed with a Russian sickle or eat it himself, the Stinger’s eating it.
The War
WrestleWar ’92
War Games: Sting’s Squadron vs. The Dangerous Alliance
Many have called this the greatest match in WCW pay-per-view history. It’s hard to find one cooler. Sting has assembled the most talented people he can find — Ricky Steamboat, Barry Windham, Nikita Koloff and a young Dustin Rhodes — to take on the most badass group of heartless motherf*ckers ever assembled: the Dangerous Alliance. Paul E. Dangerously (aka Paul Heyman) leads Steve Austin (yes, that Steve austin), Rick Rude, Arn Anderson, Bobby Eaton and Larry Zbyszko into WCW’s best and bloodiest gimmick match, the WAR GAMES. It’s a staggered-entry team battle inside two rings inside two cages where the only ways to win are to submit your opponent or make them surrender.
These guys leave their blood (and probably some of their guts) in the ring, and the finish revolves around an unconfident man’s hubris and the dangerous of disassembling the turnbuckle. It’s violent, messy and perfect.
the Sting/Luger vs Steiners match is one of my favorite matches ever. It’s just *tag* *crazy duplex* *tag* *crazy feat of strength* for 10 minutes.
God, I love Sting.
Its oddly under-repped WWF brother in Harts-Steiners at MSG in ’94 is another great face vs. face tag that seems completely foreign to classic American/”Southern”-style tag matches.
Well, there’s your first non-Sting post of the thread.
That may be partially due to exposure issues. I mean, holy crap, that thing is/was hard to find. Did it ever make it onto any compilations or is it absent due to Owen? I think it showed up on a Coliseum release, and good grief, Scotty breaks out a Steiner Screwdriver. In 1994!
Yeah, it’s an exposure thing, but it’s one of those matches that most people don’t even know exists (I didn’t until sometime last year) that people would go crazy for just because of the participants. We’re smarks; we love to talk about matches that we’ve never actually seen. Same thing with the Hall/Waltman-Michaels/Nash tag from an Action Zone episode in ’95 that’s crazy good.
The Network should have been on top of this stuff better than they have been.
Not that I can get the network where I live, but does the Network have any of Sting’s old UWF matches? I always enjoyed watching those until my tapes wore out.
//god, I miss Eddie Gilbert.
They don’t have UWF matches.
@Cami – Thanks. Hopefully they will by the time Rogers’ contract ends and I can access the Network online.
The WarGames match from 1992 is the only match I have viewed multiple times since getting the network. It’s an easy personal top 5 favorite for me.
I feel like such a terrible Sting fan, because I’ve still never seen that first Clash match or the Great American Bash match. I need to rectify that ASAP.
But yeah, this is all quality stuff. The Sting/Vader strap match is one of my all-time favorites. Those two just BRUTALIZE each other. Vader is a bloody mess by the end. It’s wild as hell.
The thing about the first clash match is that it does expose some of Sting’s limitations in terms of moveset. It felt like he hit the same babyface comeback sequence of no sell, no sell, chop, corner whip, hip toss, gorilla press two or three times. But damned if the crowd wasn’t white hot for it every time.
And for the sake of keeping score, despite how that post sounds, I *LOVE* that match.
I’m as excited an nostalgic as you are, Brandon, about Sting finally making his debut in a WWE ring but, I’m not even gonna lie, I would have loved it if he had dropped ‘The Crow’ look at returned to old-school neon Sting.
I’d also throw in Sting vs. The Great Muta at Great American Bash ’89. The ending is kind of a bummer, but it’s basically two guys in their prime going full blast for 10 minutes. Both Muta and Sting were incredible in that run.
The same goes for the Halloween Havoc ’89 main event.
And yeah… him and Vader had a crazy chemistry. We always hear about the Sting/Flair rivalry, but Sting and Vader was a fantastic feud.
Doesn’t he throw a ‘Rana in that Muta match? Stinger’ranas were like the great white buffalo, I remember marking out so hard because he didn’t do them often.
That sounds right. I just remember the crowd being super hot for both of them, even with Muta being the second heel in the company at that point. He was so over in 1989.
I certainly think you should put together a later 90’s one, if for nothing else than to explain the transition to the Crow Sting people will see on TV. Though I am betting most anyone reading this blog probably already knows the back story.
It is interesting to read this list as well given my experience last night. I had fallen asleep at the start of the main event (I have a newborn baby, my sleep patterns are weird!) and woke up afterwards and my wife had a huge grin on her face as she laid out what had happened. She didn’t know it was Sting until they said her name because the only Sting she knows is Surfer Sting as I have not yet gotten to the Crow Sting era yet on my rewatching through the Network. however, she knew enough about Sting to really have a mark out moment for his appearance, apparently.
There’s not that many gems in the Crow era. He has a pair of good matches in ’98 (one with DDP, one with Goldie) that happened on Nitro episodes. The layoff just wasn’t kind to him.
I have always chalked a lot of that up to poor booking. Which explains WCW in toto during it’s final years. Take for example his Halloween Havoc 98 match with Bret Hart. Which you would THINK would be good, only it wasn’t due to such a weird ending.
I remember the Crow era as mostly run-ins and bat pointing. So many terrible finishes. Nitro was such a hot mess.
One good match that you don’t expect he would have in that time period is a Nitro match against Hogan after Hogan returned back to the Red and Yellow attire. That match ended up being much better than it had any right of being.
Sting was my favorite wrestler during the WCW years, I even had the long spiky crew-cut.
I was Sting one Halloween, and my friend went as Ric Flair – I wish I still had the pictures!
Thanks for the list, I will have to watch all these matches again!
Damn I was born in 94. I remember my brother having DVDs, t shirts and shit, but I wasnt fortunate to get to watch these live. I’ll take a look later when there’s not as many ppl in the office
I was born in 95 and all the Sting I know is the hype people like Brandon give for his early career years and whatever I’ve seen from him since he debuted in TNA (which I like and remember fondly, unlike most people, because I was still a kid while watching that pretty much.)
so now, I’m the happiest person on earth with this list! gonna finally get to know one of the most iconic wrestlers of all time for real.
So much blood in that WarGames. It’s in the fence. Soooo good.
That WarGames match from ’92 is so damn good. The spot where one guy’s head gets caught between the rings is fantastic.
That’s Arn Anderson’s signature WG spot. He does it in ’94, too, but it’s overshadowed by Terry Funk going between the rings after a friggin’ Ganso Bomb.from Jerry Sags.
WCW/NWA kids unite! I was such a little Stinger and all the matches Brandon listed from ’92 in particular are my sweet spot.
I’m glad Sting is around in WWE if only to get paid and cross it off the bucket list before he hangs it up. That’s assuming he’s here for a limited-time nostalgia run and not an extended role as Raw GM/whatever.
I just like how the conclusion to a lot of things involving wrestling in the mid 90’s is, “Hulk Hogan fucked it all up.”
this happens so much even now with Cena, it’s not funny.
Oh man, I know what I’m doing over the long weekend.
I’ve only seen the first Flair vs Sting match and The Wargames one, but they were both pretty good!
People should watch the entire Sting/Vader feud. That feud owned so hard. So freakin’ hard.
what are the chances of vince bellying up the big cash to sting flair and hogan?
My first wrestling memory is the Clash of the Champions where Sting opened the last box, was jumped by Rick Rude, had to go to a “medical facility,” then came back and lost the US title. All perfectly planned by a Zack Morris phone-holding Paul E Dangerously. Great storytelling.
That’s one of my favorite wrestling moments ever. Even the short match was fantastic within the context.
While nWo-era Sting certainly didn’t have better matches, I think crow/wolfpack Sting is the Sting that most of your readers remember. There’s no doubt that at that point Sting had lost some of his athleticism and wasn’t putting on 5-star matches on the regular, but there’s still a long list of matches and moments.
What about the time when Sting almost lost to Sid Vicious because when he returned from brawling with Sid in the back he had lost some of his muscular definition and seemed half drunk?
Halloween Havoc 1990. Barry Windham as Fake Sting. Hilariously awful.
[www.onlineworldofwrestling.com]
I think Brando hit Sting’s aura perfectly, he was a mixture of Hogan and Warrior without the cartoon aspects of either. He was athletic as hell and strong, he wasn’t great at one thing but good at everything. He was a true face though and not a dick like Sheamus or Cena and apparently out of the ring he’s one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet and he’ll try to put any and everyone over if asked. He wasn’t a backstage politician. I guarantee if he was in his prime or at least more matches in him he would put over guys like Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins. A Mark Henry/Sting feud would look a lot like Vader/Sting,
If I had my choice of modern WWE opponents for Sting… well, Brock of course, but Sheamus would bring the goods. I guess that it’s what happens when you’re one of the best American-born wrestlers ever, but the combo of power and agility that Vader had is pretty unparalleled.
A good what-if is swapping the two ace/monster feuds of ’93 around giving you Bret-Vader and Sting-Yokozuna. Bret-Vader would definitely play well into the “how does Bret adjust his gameplan and turn the match around?” format that was what brought out the best in him, and Sting-Yoko would be kind of fascinating, because it’d have gotten Yoko onto his feet a little more, and he was great when he had to run a little more (like in the MSG cage match against Bret in ’93). Assume that Bill Watts brings him in at a lighter weight than Vince did, him having to try to keep up with Sting would have made for golden stuff.
i was a true stinger. loved the matches against flair muta and vader. then this crow look a like came around. 10 years too late to be at wwf.
Could the Wrestling Hipster write about 8 Ironic Matches I should watch if I still don’t get Sting?
It’s funny because you don’t know what “hipster” means.
Sorry for putting Hipster and Ironic in the same sentence without too much thought.
The Sting vs. Rick Rude match (can’t remember the ppv) was great as well. The crowd was on fire.
-Brandon’s list is the reason I was a fan on Sting’s. He didn’t mind going up and down the card. In my opinion he was the heart and soul of WCW. That’s why Sting not being in the Invasion made zero sense. I couldn’t see Vince treating Sting like DDP.
The best match at Beach Blast 92 was the Steiners vs Miracle Violence Connection, right?
Rude/Steamboat is gonna be another match added to this list that I’m totally gonna enjoy and never be able to thank Brandon for pointing it out to me.
Yeah, I’d take the Ironman over MVC-Steiners. The only US title match that I’d definitely call better is Magnum-Tully, and there are a hell of a lot of good US title matches.
I would like to also agree with a few of my fellow posters and endorse a (mini)column on Sting’s best matches from the crow era. Only because I’m who, while never “getting” Sting (thanks for the current column, I’m jonesin to check this stuff out), his action figures always caught my eye and I would always play as him whenever I at a friend’s house playing his WCW/NWO games. I thought he looked cool. True story: first time I became aware of The Crow I thought the character was inspired by Sting. I had a sort of sheltered upbringing, alright?