WWE May Have Just Changed War Raiders’ Tag Team Name For The Third Time In Nine Days

04.24.19 1 hour ago

WWE Raw

We don’t want to jump to any conclusions here, but given the past week of WWE news, this being anything more than a typo is too funny to pass up.

The WWE Fan Council is an organization of fans given the “opportunity to voice your opinions and help [WWE] improve our services by answering short surveys.” This week’s question was, “Which of the following WWE Superstar Shake-Up brand changes are you most excited about seeing?” There were a few obvious choices, like Roman Reigns jumping to Smackdown or Cesaro going to Raw, and one about the “Viking Warriors.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSname changesTHE VIKING EXPERIENCETHE VIKING RAIDERSWar RaidersWWEWWE RAW
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP