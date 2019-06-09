Watch Jon Moxley, Shingo Takagi, And A Debuting KENTA Declare For NJPW’s G1 Climax Tournament

New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s June 9 Dominion show was stacked with championship matches, including Chris Jericho vs. Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and Will Ospreay vs. Dragon Lee for the Junior Heavyweight Championship. The event also featured some big developments outside of the title fights that will change up that will add new blood to this year’s upcoming G1 Climax tournament in the form of Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), KENTA (fka Hideo Itami), and possibly Shingo Takagi.

TAGSG1 CLIMAXG1 CLIMAX 29JON MOXLEYKATSUYORI SHIBATAKENTANEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPWSHINGO TAKAGI
