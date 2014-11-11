Watch Stephanie McMahon And Triple H Whip The Roster Into Shape In Their New Workout Videos

Hey, ever wonder where the WWE Divas get their impressively sculpted physiques? Well obviously they owe them to workout routines led by the most powerful, most in-shape, most everything woman in WWE, Stephanie McMahon! Good to know the apple of egotism didn’t fall far from the McMahon tree.
Yes, we’ve known for a while that both Stephanie and Triple H were going to be doing workout videos, and we now finally have a sneak preview of them. They certainly look to be well-produced, but there’s something undeniably absurd about watching 25-year-old natural athlete Naomi and 23-year-old perfect Barbie doll Alexa Bliss take workout tips from 38-year-old corporate executive Stephanie McMahon, but hey, Vince McMahon spent years as the most jacked-up guy on the roster, so I guess it’s nothing new. Here’s a preview of Steph’s Fit Series workout video…
And here’s a preview for Triple H’s POWER video, because getting fit is for girls. Sadly, Triple H, being the more down-to-earth than his wife, doesn’t have Ryback, Big E, Cesaro and, I dunno, Mason Ryan training behind him. Missed opportunity, man.
Stephanie and Triple H’s workout videos hit December 2nd, for those looking to get in shape WITH AUTHORITY.
via eWrestlingNews
Alternative to buying HHH’s video: watch Drago’s training montage for an hour but ignore all leg work
Devastated that Shane O’Mac left before we could make this a trilogy with his instructional boxing DVD
@Mason V those punches are terrible.
Let Cesaro make a video.
“Okay, so I pick up this 6-foot long, 80-pound barbell.”
“Well, that’s not a lot.”
“I do it with one hand and hold it straight in the air while doing 20 Hindu squats.”
“Ooooooooh.”
inb4 goodbye knees
How many steroids come with these videos?
I’ll pass. I’m hanging in the FREAKZONE: [www.youtube.com]
DEADLIFT SUPLEXES WITH A TRAINING DUMMY, 15 REPS!
Oh wow. That is… That is a… Thats a real thing. I thought it was a promo for a TNA match
or something
LOL WTF
I can’t think of anything in the world that would make me want to eat ice cream and sit on my couch watching Archer more than the idea of Steiner yelling at me.
I’ll wait for RVD’s training video on smoking pot and eating nachos.
+splif
Butterfly curls, right?
Should have kept Chris Hero on the roster just so he could have been the Before/After model for HHH’s DVD.
Well this maybe explains why they don’t have DDP come around more often.
I’ll stick to doing DDP Yoga – would recommend it to anyone that wants to get in shape, and not hurt themselves and give up like when you watch most exercise tapes.
I’m waiting for it to come in the mail. Heard so many good things about it.
Some people might be turned off by the pro wrestling connection with DDP Yoga, but really the only influence is some names of poses like Road Warrior or Pinfall, replacing the boring Yoga names. It’s a really solid mix of stuff that anyone can do even if you’re out of shape.
When you look at WWE’s videos, they look like wrestling videos with ultra-photoshopped photos. HHH seems like every personal trainer that wants to show how ‘good’ they are by making you work too hard.
Man, they photoshopped the shit out of Steph on that cover. Her arms are way bigger and much shapelier than those pieces of spaghetti on the cover. Far more attractive in real life as well.
Also you should add to the Steph description, 38 years old AND mother of 3. Give the woman the credit she deserves.
Yeah, they ‘shopped her head onto a body that’s actually significantly less fit than her own, which is kind of an odd thing to do for a fitness video cover, but what do I know?
It’s because marketing folks think women don’t want big arms and will freak out and assume that they will wind up looking like the Hulk if they try the workout. It’s pretty irritating.
It’s true. When I started working out, I was kind of worried that I would end up with really visible muscles, I didn’t find it “feminine”. But when I started seeing definition in my arms I was like “ooooh! Visible results! Nice!”
Where does plastic surgery fit into the regimen?
1) I want to craft drinking games around these videos. Many of them.
2) While one can certainly make a case for Alexa Bliss being perfect, I kind of take issue with the “Barbie doll” part of that description. I know it’s just a throw away bit, but–calling someone a Barbie is actually kind of insulting (even though I’m sure it wasn’t intended that way). And didn’t Alexa Bliss interview about overcoming an eating disorder and having body image issues a while back? Also, from a purely pedantic perspective, allegedly if Barbie were real she’d be over 6 foot, so Alexa Bliss would need leg transplants in addition to massive chest-al reconfiguration for that description to work, since she’s a wee sprite and all. And I have officially written too much about this.
3) Please let the next in the series be a Fandango Zumba video.
I’m kind of curious to try this on the days I don’t go to the gym. I wouldn’t mind looking like a WWE Diva (NIKKI!), and I wouldn’t even need fake boobs!
With all the hate we pour on them in a wwe show when they come up as authority. These guys have worked on their bodies beautifully. And by the way they are very cool people in real lives.