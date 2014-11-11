Watch Stephanie McMahon And Triple H Whip The Roster Into Shape In Their New Workout Videos

Hey, ever wonder where the WWE Divas get their impressively sculpted physiques? Well obviously they owe them to workout routines led by the most powerful, most in-shape, most everything woman in WWE, Stephanie McMahon! Good to know the apple of egotism didn’t fall far from the McMahon tree.

Yes, we’ve known for a while that both Stephanie and Triple H were going to be doing workout videos, and we now finally have a sneak preview of them. They certainly look to be well-produced, but there’s something undeniably absurd about watching 25-year-old natural athlete Naomi and 23-year-old perfect Barbie doll Alexa Bliss take workout tips from 38-year-old corporate executive Stephanie McMahon, but hey, Vince McMahon spent years as the most jacked-up guy on the roster, so I guess it’s nothing new. Here’s a preview of Steph’s Fit Series workout video…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

And here’s a preview for Triple H’s POWER video, because getting fit is for girls. Sadly, Triple H, being the more down-to-earth than his wife, doesn’t have Ryback, Big E, Cesaro and, I dunno, Mason Ryan training behind him. Missed opportunity, man.

Stephanie and Triple H’s workout videos hit December 2nd, for those looking to get in shape WITH AUTHORITY.

via eWrestlingNews