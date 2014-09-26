Watchamania: The Wrestler (2008)

WATCHAMANIA fills a longstanding gap in professional, highbrow art and media criticism by watching movies about pro wrestling and assigning star ratings based on the matches they contain. We watch the matches and recap them like we might if they’d happened in real life. Context, pace, choreography, who cares? We want to know your film’s WORKRATE, and we will nitpick it until we’ve reached a consensus.
The first film in the WATCHAMANIA series will be The Wrestler (2008), Darren Aronofsky’s award-winning tale of a pro wrestler who abandons his daughter, plays a bunch of Nintendo, dates a stripper and wrestles Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller. Basically.
In all seriousness, it’s a great film for both the avid, elitist moviegoer and the dorky wrestling fan who watches it to find the cameos from R-Truth, Nigel McGuinness and Cesaro. And Robbie E. And Bobby Dempsey? It’s objectively the best movie ever made about the industry to not feature Hulk Hogan making someone poop their pants. Spoiler alert for all of this, obviously, if you’re planning to see a six-year old movie for the first time this afternoon.
It centers around three major matches in the career of Randy “The Ram” Robinson, a past-his-prime wrestling star from the 1980s who works at a grocery store, but still clings to the rush and admiration that comes from being part of the business. The first is a paint-by-numbers independent wrestling show. The second is a hardcore match in the ECW Arena, and a third is a Ring Of Honor nostalgia match that maybe-sorta ends in death. More on that later.
Let’s jump right in and see if these wrestling scenes in a wrestling movie meet our real life standards for high quality pro wrestling.
1. WXW: Randy “The Ram” Robinson vs. Tommy Rotten
That’s Hazleton, Pennsylvania’s World Xtreme Wrestling, for the record, not Germany’s Westside Xtreme Wrestling. The film takes place after 1995, so every third promotion has “extreme” in it somewhere.
The first match of The Wrestler pits Randy The Ram against WXW’s Tommy Rotten, aka “Smooth” Tommy Suede. The crowd here (and throughout the movie) are a studio audience wrestling crowd. In real life, a wrestling crowd generally reacts to what’s happening in the ring. They’ll boo or cheer as a stimulus response. In movies and television shows, wrestling crowds hold their arms over their head for the entire event and hop up and down cheering. There’s always a steady hum of reaction even when there’s nothing happening in the ring. Real wrestling promotions would KILL to have fans like this, even once.
WXW’s crowd gets THREE MINUTES AND FORTY-EIGHT SECONDS of a Randy the Ram match, and they love it. It starts with some light arm work, then goes right into the heat — a low blow, followed by a bulldog. They then bump the ref with an airplane spin about a minute into the match, making me wonder if WXW employs paper referees or if this guy was on the take so Rotten could get violent.
Rotten rips off the turnbuckle pad to reveal … uh, a different, blue turnbuckle pad. That pad has SLICING POWERS and busts Randy open. Randy blades right in front of the camera, which is the most Hulk Hogan thing he does in the entire movie. Rotten tries to capitalize with more shots from the sharp turnbuckle pad, but Randy blocks it and wristlocks him as a comeback. After a ref bump AND a bladejob. Ram hits a Booker T-style crescent kick to set up the Ram Jam (a flying headbutt), and that’s it.
Winner: Randy “The Ram” Robinson (Ram Jam, 3:48)
Rating: *1/2
Maybe Randy The Ram would get bigger paydays from these local promoters if he worked more than five minutes. It felt like the first 30 seconds and last three minutes of a good match crammed together. Backstage everybody’s like “wow, you really popped the crowd,” but have you seen that crowd? They’d give a huge, sustained pop to the wind blowing.
2. CZW: Randy “The Ram” Robinson vs. Necro Butcher
The second match takes place for Combat Zone Wrestling in the former ECW Arena in Philadelphia. We join the match in progress to see a bloody Randy The Ram smashing a window pane over The Necro Butcher’s head and pinning him at the 0:32 mark. SEE ZEE DUB! SEE ZEE DUB!
We then get a series of lengthy instant replays highlighting the moments we missed, including a boo/yay strike exchange with both men sitting in chairs, roach spray to the face, a brawl in the crowd that ends with Randy attacking Necro with a fan’s prosthetic leg and the grand finale, a chokeslam off a ladder through a table. Somehow that’s not the finish, because indie wrestling.
The crowd’s a little more realistic this time, with “F*CK YOU NECRO” and “USE HIS LEG” chants throughout. An ECW Arena crowd has its own version of the sustained TV pop — they fill all the empty spaces with chanting. It doesn’t matter if the chant’s appropriate or not, they’ll just chant what’s happening. If a guy’s sweeping the ring, they’ll chant SWEEP THE RING, SWEEP THE RING. I wish we knew more about in-his-prime Randy The Ram so I could recommend a bunch of smarky chants.
The brutality of the match elevates it to three stars for me. I’m not a huge fan of garbage wrestling, but it’s excessively graphic. Multiple staple gun attacks, a fork to the head, Randy backing through a pane of glass in the corner and getting barbed wire stuck in his stomach … all of that on top of the novelty of it happening to an ersatz Randy Savage. Remember when Buff Bagwell did a Canadian Destroyer? It’s like that, but with guts bleeding.
Winner: Randy “The Ram” Robinson (window attack, JIP 0:32)
Rating: ***
They really should’ve taken it home after the table spot, though.
After the match, Randy The Ram vomits and suffers a heart attack, but I don’t rate backstage segments.
3. ROH: Randy “The Ram” Robinson vs. The Ayatollah
For a down on his luck wrestler, Randy The Ram sure does win a lot.
The final match happens on the anniversary of Robinson’s most famous match — a battle against a black guy in a turban at Madison Square Garden. Sounds about right. “The Ayatollah” is played by former WCW and WWE star Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller, a 3-time karate champion who is unironically one of my favorite wrestlers ever.
It STARTS with a farewell speech, which is interesting. Usually they save that stuff for afterwards so everyone can break kayfabe and hug, but I guess Randy The Ram was planning on DYING as the finish, so here we are. They use it to get heat on Ayatollah, who I guess does not have enough heat after 20+ years of being anti-American.
The action is classic and basic. Ayatollah backs him into the corner with chops, but The Ram counters with a Mickie James-style hurricanrana. Ram then takes control, forcing Ayatollah into the corner with elbows to the chest and some awkward bear hugging. After an irish whip and a clothesline they start exchanging finishers (because this happens in a Ring of Honor ring) and the ref gets bumped. 90 seconds into the match! They needed at least 19 more minutes of thigh-slapping and kickouts at 2.
Ayatollah goes to work on Randy with his EVIL FOREIGN FLAG, but Randy fights him off, snaps it over his knee and launches it into the crowd like a javelin. Two things:
1. You probably shouldn’t create two sharp poles and hurl them into a crowd of people
2. Both competitors are talking loudly, and you can clearly hear them calling their spots.
Randy caps off his comeback with a dive to the outside (two minutes in, which … is actually pretty accurate for an ROH match), but as soon as he gets whipped into the guardrail, he tells Ayatollah to take it home. This is where things get shifty. They do another headscissors spot into the ring but Ram’s clearly having another heart attack, and Ayatollah won’t stop breaking character to pat him on the shoulder and ask him if he’s all right in front of everyone. Once he figures out that Randy is DYING IN FRONT OF HIM, he confidently boasts “I’LL TAKE IT FROM HERE,” runs into a backdrop (a backdrop) and starts yelling PIN ME, PIN ME. Ayatollah’s big save is “falling down once and dramatically asking to be pinned.”
The Ram won’t pin him, though, and seems lost in the ring. Ayatollah tries to get up and get rolled up or whatever, but Ram knocks him back down with a Shining Wizard of all things. Maybe The Ram was a mix between Randy Savage and The Great Muta? Anyway, Ayatollah decides to lie motionless on the ground until Randy takes home the match he asked to take home a minute ago, and Randy sets up for the Ram Jam. Now, when I say “sets up for the Ram Jam,” it’s important to note that he takes over a full minute to do so. In a six minute match. He is using 17% of the match to set up one top rope move. You’d think that’d be to give Ayatollah time to come to and toss him off the top by his crotch and his throat, but nope. Randy dives off the top, and that’s the end of the … movie.
Winner: Randy “The Ram” Robinson, I hope (Ram Jam, 6:04)
Rating: DUD
There’s a lot of speculation about the shape of The Ram’s heart and whether or not this final Ram Jam killed him, but either way I’m guessing he won the match. If he dove and landed on Ayatollah and his heart exploded and he died, at least Ayatollah was under him. The ref probably counted the three and the crowd cheered, and then the whole “whoops, he’s dead” revelation kicked in.
I’ve gotten into lengthy discussion about how the movie continued during the credits. Here’s my most educated hypothesis: If Randy died from the Ram Jam, he didn’t just explode and die in the ring. He did what he did in the Necro match: get taken to the back, then get sick and either fall over dead or get taken to a Local Medical Facility.
There’s no way the ROH crowd watched him die and KNEW he died. They probably went home, got on the Internet, complained about how short the match was and how Randy didn’t come out for pictures and autographs afterwards and didn’t find out about him dying until the next morning when the Observer reported it. Maybe they found out about it on Facebook. The front row didn’t get heart debris all over them.
Isn’t that the true message of The Wrestler? That even in your greatest moment of glory, there’s nothing but awkward silence and uncertainty and disappointment?
Overall: **
The Wrestler gains points for the variety of venues and matches presented, but the best match (the hardcore match) is only shown in clip form. The other matches are extremely short and feature ref bumps, which appears to be the only way Randy puts together a match.
I look forward to No Holds Barred, If only for the greatest call in Hogan’s career: DOOOOOOKKKIIEE
This was completely hilarious, A+.
Thank you! My big fear is that every person reading would go “wait, what” and just click away.
I know the consensus is gonna be “DO NO HOLDS BARRED”, but I’m waiting until Ready to Rumble comes up.
Absolutely Ready to Rumble. One of my favorite and most quote worthy movies of all the times!
Ready To Rumble came to mind first for me, too.
Also, this is brilliant
It’s not the same as Brandon reviewing it, but the OSW guys did a pretty good Ready to Rumble video review here:
[www.youtube.com]
More ROH bashing, there’s a shock. I’m just wondering, did you expect to watch a two hour movie that had three 30 minute matches in it from start to finish? I didn’t click away, but I am going “wait, what”.
Of course he didn’t. It’s satire.
He’s just overcompensating for his username.
this is such a good comment
Well thank you Brandon, I thought my comment was very good also…wait, what?
the joke here is that you whiffed the column’s one gag
I don’t think I whiffed on it, I got it, I just don’t think it works. Won’t you have the same criticism of every match in every movie? Every match is going to be about three minutes long. So every match will suck then. I get the joke, it’s just a little ‘one note’ to me.
nah there will be different jokes in different columns. Although none of the matches in ‘Body Slam’ happen in ROH, so I don’t expect you to comment.
I don’t only comment on ROH. I write critical comments about ROH mentions in your articles, and not even all of them. But those are the ones seem to get noticed.
I think you underestimate the abilities of Mr. Stroud. He’s basically been reviewing the same episode I’d RAW for about three months now and he still manages to have interesting and fresh things to say every week. I, for one, have full confidence in this feature going forward.
Of RAW…sorry…
Can you please do the wrestling episode of It’s Always Sunny? Immediate Five Stars for me
“There’s always a steady hum of reaction even when there’s nothing happening in the ring. Real wrestling promotions would KILL to have fans like this, even once.”
I mean, if you want to get technical about it, that happens every year on Raw the day after Wrestlemania…
The ROH bashing is really getting old, guy. You want me to share your stuff, but as long as you bash something I support that really needs it while begging us to support things like NXT that really don’t, I will not do it. But hey, do you.
Pro wrestling is serious business.
Telling people to like the stuff I like is basically my job description. I’m sorry the thing I like isn’t the thing you like. I’m sad to lose that Dustin Q bump.
Okay, now THAT was funny.
“After the match, Randy The Ram vomits and suffers a heart attack, but I don’t rate backstage segments.”
Oh Lord, this. I can’t even remember which reviewer did/does this, but this was the funniest paragraph in the whole article.
Scott Keith
Thank you, sir.
“After the match, Randy The Ram vomits and suffers a heart attack, but I don’t rate backstage segments.”
perfectly acceptable blogging
I give your column 10 hot pokers up Jerry Lawler’s ass.
All three matches were longer than most Dolph Ziggler Raw matches.
“They needed at least 19 more minutes of thigh-slapping and kickouts at 2.”
It’s funny because it’s true!
Typical World Xtreme Wrestling bashing. You ask me to share this stuff and then bash the promotions I supp–wait there’s a promotion called World XTREME Wrestling?
Yes to this comment. How dare you sully the good name of CZW, you jerk!
This makes me want an option on EWR for Brandon to do the match review. Anyone know how to edit a 15 year old game?
Believe it or not, if you’re familiar with hex editing, it’s not that difficult.
Really hope Body Slam is up next. The ending match with Charles Nelson Reilly and Billy Barty on commentary is a 5 star classic.
I know it doesn’t fit the criteria but you gotta do Bone Saw vs Spiderman
Nailed it B-Stro. Well done.
You would’ve given this film 5 stars if it took place in CHIKARA, wouldn’t you? And 10 stars if it took place in wherever you live, which I’m guessing is Djibouti?
That explains why his favorite wrestler is Djibouti Man.
…I’ll get my coat.
Sounds like they modeled every Randy the Ram match after Kevin Nash’s.
Except I don’t think Randy touched his hair nearly as often.
I always assumed that at the end The Cat got his knees up and Randy the Ram dies taking the 3 count. He seems like the kind of guy that would take passing the torch seriously.
That last match was an ROH match. So even if Randy The Ram’s heart exploded — he would’ve no sold it, walked to the back, gone to the merch table, sold some t-shirts, and not died until later that while filming a “talk show” on his cell phone.
Typical Meltzer “Workrate” star rating. How do you even evaluate, passion, Brandon? How do you even?
I assume after the film ends, Cena runs out and AA’s Randy and The Ayatollah on top of Kane.
Awesome read. Nice take on reviewing wrestling movies. But forget about No Holds Barred and Ready to Rumble.
These overlooked wrestling films require your attention and snarky humor now. While they’re still streaming on Netflix.
Mad Bull (1977) Starring the dad from Webster. And the film that inspired the Hart/Austin Mania 13 double turn. This is made-for-TV gold.
Paradise Alley (1978) Written, directed, and starring Sylvester Stallone.
The Naked Man (1998) Starring Michael Rapaport and co-written by Ethan f*cking Coen and proved who the real talented Coen brother is.
There’s also Backyard Dogs starring the original black power ranger. But I don’t know if you’re extending this to backyard wrestling.
Hey man I just wanted to thank you for turning me on to Mad Bull. It was certainly cheesy at points, and Christina/Peaches certainly wasn’t the greatest character, but Karras was totally amazing in it. Hell, even the final match of the film was actually very good. I think I sort of treated like it like a “real” professional wrestling bout.
The only thing I couldn’t entirely suspend my disbelief for was how beloved The White Knight was (for that time period). Of course, we saw most of that outside of the ring, so the fans obviously didn’t know the dastardly shit he was pulling behind the scenes, But the way he openly carried himself, in front of the fans, as such a self-aggrandizing prick was super heelish, which I assume would have been aggressively hated by a 1970s crowd, but still.
Not that shocked by the low rating on Netflix, but I actually really enjoyed it.
JerichoThat glad you checked it out. Christina was horrible even for a made-for-TV movie! And yeah, the White Knight almost comes off as much of a prick in the ring as he is outside of it. But even with some of its low points, I still think it’s one of the better wrestling movies out there in terms of how they try to portray the wrestling biz.
Brandon, any chance you can rate Bender vs Destructor from that Futurama episode?
I’m waiting for Tagteam. Of all things when I met Piper I brought this show up. The only thing he recalled was that Ventura was in it too.
please do The One and Only. (the fonz as gorgeous George)
Good LORD. Family Matters: Urkel and Carl Winslow vs the Sheepherders?
Boy Meets World: Vader fights somebody?
Yes Yes Yes. The Eric/Cory/Feeny vs Joey the Rat/Frankie/Vader Trios match for sure. Maybe even the Vader/Jake the Snake match.
He covered the BMW Vader match in “Sports on TV.”
Brandon, please please PLEASE review “Robbin’ Ed”, the wrestling-themed Ed, Edd n Eddy episode when you get the chance. I can’t wait for your thoughts on the Masked Mumbler’s push.
Lump & Loaf Lout vs. Mad Dog Hoek & Killer Cadogan better make an appearance in the future.
“I want to shout the loud funny words!’
If he died in that ROH match, then he is truly the Calculon of Professional Wrestling.
John Cena hated the ending because Ram should have overcome the odds and his fatal heart attack.
This is a great idea for a feature. If you ever run out of wrestling movies, I suggest you review the wrestling matches in Barton Fink and Ed Wood.
Love the Cat – probably the best thing Bischoff ever did was bringing him into the business. Everytime Broadus Clay used to come out (and the Funkadacyls later) I always hoped the Cat might be with them.
Brutally awesome matches.
Lest we forget, Eric The Midget was in this.
#ByeForNow
The words “the front row didn’t get heart debris all over them” made me laugh ’til I couldn’t breathe. That hasn’t happened in a while so props.
Love seeing how much wrasslin’ talk has evolved since I started reading Bests & Worsts of LOLJONCENA. Keep creative, guys, this is good stuff.
The best movie about pro wrestling is the Korean flick “the Foul King.” You can get an English subtitled version on Amazon and elsewhere. If you haven’t seen it, I strongly recommend checking it out.
When you have the network & are suddenly watching a lot of pay per views in a short amount of time, you realize that the ref bump is really ridiculously overused.
And most of the time they look ridiculously contrived
The best part of this movie is when Randy beats the crap out of the guy with a prosthetic leg.
And bonus points for Todd Barry being his weird boss.
For all the posters wanting Brandon to cover every conceivable fictional wrestling match, wrestlecrap is just a few clicks away.
Watching this movie with my dad helped him better understand how I can watch something so scripted, so its ironic that there’s so much mid match talking.
Good read Brandon. Any luck we can get the jesse ventura story?
Randy did have a heart attack and died but it’s ROH so he kicked out at 2.
Given your job description: I want a job as meaningful and important as yours.
Really looking forward to more of these. Now I must also second Ready to Rumble. One of my favorite movies growing up. King me!
This wrestling segment was the bee’s knees.
Great article. Looking forward to match ratings for Nacho Libre, because everyone likes Mexican wrestling!
I’m alarmed by the banner image, due to the fact that the camera angle, coupled with the ram horn tights design and color scheme sort of makes it look like Kermit the Frog is on his crotch. I don’t think I can unsee it.
If you want to do a shorter column one week there’s always this gem:
[www.youtube.com]
The first match setting was Lodi NJ…sadly I knew this from the sink in the locker room. NO ONE there has ever drawn that crowd in real life.