The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 4/13/98: Taz-A-Mania

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: A bunch of future Dragon Gate stars debuted, Macho Man Randy Savage got run over by a mysterious red and yellow car surrounded by New World Order types, and WCW held a “pay-per-listen.” How great would it be if you couldn’t watch WWE pay-per-views, you could ONLY listen to the announce team?
Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.
Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. These are my favorite things in the world to write, and it beats reading about In Your House: Badd Blood Money.
Up first, let’s make sure we’re covered for our Thursday night content.
Are we pretending crown jewel didn’t happen? Is that what’s going on here?
Yeah, because Saudia Arabia finally crossed the line
Meanwhile, here are some hilarious child murder jokes because we still love Benoit.
How is saying it’d be great if Benoit didn’t murder his kid a joke?
yeah, saying I wish Benoit hadn’t killed his family isn’t a joke, and we’ve talked at length a lot about how impossible it is to enjoy/love him
with Crown Jewel we just didn’t want to watch it or deal with it, and agreed as a staff to just punt. I’ll end up talking about it because of how it influences Raw and Smackdown this week though, if you really need me to say “it was bad.”
How much more did Brandon have to telegraph that than saying they weren’t going to cover it in like the last 3 B&W columns? And then getting shit on by like 3 [redacted] in the comments going “yeah you will anyway”?
I remember hearing Stone Cold tell a story in some interview about doing a stunner on a concrete floor and thinking he’d completely screwed up his spine because of how bad it hurt when he hit the ground. No worries here though, Brutus hits the ground on that stunner like an old man easing into bed.
“I don’t know what Curt Schilling has against Raven.”
::Goes to WikiPedia::
“Levy is of Jewish descent.”
Don’t we, though?
“How great would it be if you couldn’t watch WWE pay-per-views, you could ONLY listen to the announce team?”
Don’t you put that evil on me Ricky Bobby!