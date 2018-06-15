WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Hollywood Hogan dropped a net on Sting and Lex Luger — an actual net — which set up a segment on Thunder, which set up a tag team match for the following Nitro. Also, Hogan hates his tag team partner. When Hollywood Hogan’s not on screen, the other characters should be asking, “hey, where’s Hollywood Hogan?”

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. Help us get to the part where Rick Steiner feuds with a serial killer in the body of a fictional doll.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for February 16, 1998.