The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 2/16/98: It’s Just A Little Crush

#Pro Wrestling #Vintage Best And Worst
Pro Wrestling Editor
06.15.18

WWE Network

no that show was in January

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Hollywood Hogan dropped a net on Sting and Lex Luger — an actual net — which set up a segment on Thunder, which set up a tag team match for the following Nitro. Also, Hogan hates his tag team partner. When Hollywood Hogan’s not on screen, the other characters should be asking, “hey, where’s Hollywood Hogan?”

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page and all the episodes of Thunder on the Best and Worst of Thunder. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. Help us get to the part where Rick Steiner feuds with a serial killer in the body of a fictional doll.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for February 16, 1998.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#Vintage Best And Worst
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF NITROPRO WRESTLINGVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWCWWCW MONDAY NITRO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 3 hours ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP