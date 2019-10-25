The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 11/2/98: No Hart Feelings

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: The nWo Liars Club put James J. Dillon in a very dramatic Steiner Recliner, Hogan and Warrior briefly continued their war of ass-trition, and Kenny Kaos lost a singles match to become one half of the Tag Team Champions. [shrug]

Up first, let’s see what’s crackin’ on Thunder.