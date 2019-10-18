The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 10/26/98: Halloween Hangover

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: We engaged in a little Halloween-style Havoc for a great Goldberg vs. Diamond Dallas Page match that too much of the audience didn’t see, and a Hogan vs. Warrior match that too much of the audience did.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for October 26, 1998.