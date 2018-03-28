We were excited when they added the first two years of Thunder to WWE Network recently, but here’s even better news: according to WWE Network News, “the mothership” WCW Saturday Night is coming to the service very soon.
On Monday, April 2nd, WWE Network will add a large amount of WCW Saturday Night to the service! All we can say for sure right now is that the episodes will begin in 1992 and the show will be given a separate section away from its predecessor World Championship Wrestling. While we won’t be able to confirm for sure until later in the week, it seems quite likely that this will be another extra large 100 (or more) hour upload. This would bring the show comfortably into 1994.
For those who don’t know, Saturday Night was actually the flagship show for the company for years until WCW Monday Nitro debuted in September of 1995. Episodes added will feature half a dozen title changes, one of Ric Flair’s World Heavyweight Championship wins, and more Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker matches than you can shake a nightstick at. If you’re like me and have been missing that sweet Buck Quartermain, The Gambler and Disorderly Conduct content in your life, it’s time to celebrate.
Now to figure out where the hell Big Bubba got that bicycle.
I can’t be the only one who nostalgically swoons at the sight of the WCW crosshairs.
Great to see more dubya cee dubya added! Hopefully it has the moment when Johnnie B Badd was supposed to have a match, no showed, then he was on Raw with Sable! We were all Marc Mero? That’s Johnnie haha
So we getting some Sting vs Vader feuds?!
I just want to see High Voltage “git to the pay windah”
Dusty’s incredulous first call of “HEGOTABI-SICKLE” is always going to be hilarious.
“Bubber got himself a bicycle!”
This is awesome…I’ve been jonesing for some Tex Schasenger and Shanghai Pierce tag team action!
Well, so much for Brandon having free time
Bubber went and got himself a bicycle, i dont know where the kid was that was a ridin it