The Best And Worst Of WCW Thunder 2/5/98: Dusty’s Trail

#Best And Worst #Vintage Best And Worst
05.16.18 1 min ago

WWE Network

I keep asking myself that same question

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Thunder: Diamond Dallas Page defeated Sick Boy using the Lucy Van Pelt method, rock ‘n’ roll incest legend Jerry Lee Lewis joined Raven’s Flock, and a graphics malfunction confused Hacksaw Jim Duggan. Seriously, if you didn’t read last week’s show report, go do that, it’s insane.

If you’d like to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network, click here. In the coming weeks you’ll be able to read all the Thunder recaps on its UPROXX tag page, and of course if you’re reading these, you’re hopefully reading the corresponding Nitro bits as well.

Note: This is still a relatively new vintage column in the rotation, so if you like it, please make sure to comment below and share the column on all (or at least some) of your social media. It helps, especially now that I’m the only one writing them!

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Thunder for February 5, 1998.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#Vintage Best And Worst
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF THUNDERVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWCW THUNDER

Listen To This

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.14.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 5 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 5 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP