What We Learned From The Roman Reigns WWE Chronicle Documentary

03.05.19 10 mins ago

WWE

Roman Reigns has had an incredibly dramatic past few months in his career, and I think it’s safe to assume, his life. After finally winning the WWE Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar, he was forced to vacate the title and step away from the ring because, he revealed in a character-breaking speech, the cancer he’d been living with for eleven years had returned. Fortunately, after about four months away, Reigns was able to return to Raw last week and deliver the heartwarming announcement that, “I’m in remission, y’all.”

Though most of Reigns’ recovery process is still understandably being kept private, the Big Dog revealed some details on the latest episode of WWE Chronicle, which aired on the WWE Network last night after Raw.

