What ‘WWE Raw’ Would Look Like As A 1990s Sitcom

We’re living in a golden age of comedy, folks.
A few years ago you’d have to wait for some random stranger on YouTube to add a filter to WWE Raw footage and upload RAW AS 90S SITCOM. Now, WWE employs people to make WWE parody videos. Remember when Game of Thrones got the 1995 opening credits treatment? HBO didn’t make that. AMC didn’t reimagine Breaking Bad as a feel-good drama.
Straight from God’s brain to your mouth!
What would the opening of Raw look like if the show was sandwiched between “Full House” and “Family Matters” on TGIF? Find out in our hilarious reimagining of WWE’s flagship show as a ’90s sitcom.
Dean Ambrose’s Shield Turn Face being his title card is especially funny, and if you didn’t pop for the AND BO DALLAS screen I don’t want to be your friend. Next we should try to imagine Raw as a show with competent writing and good acting!
Great work, but that’s not remotely close to a 90’s sitcom. That’s 70s level, maaaaaybe early 80s.
Reminds me of Maude and One Day at a Time
Agreed. Not 90’s at all.
Bo Dallas <3<3<3<3
He was the best part
Just like he is on Raw
This was actually really good.
As already mentioned (yeah, I’m just piling on), that’s a heck of a lot more early 80s sitcom than 90s sitcom.
If that shit that was on after Family Matters back in the day, I would’ve watched the hell out of it.
TGIM, imo
+90
This is so fucking funny. Either that or I’m unusually easily amused due to sleep deprivation.
That theme is going to be stuck in my head all day now.
I can’t watch while at work, but if it doesn’t include a scene where Cena says “Some of ya like me, and some of ya don’t. But that’s OK.” Followed by him facing the live studio audience (hardcam) and shrugging with a goofy look on his face followed by a “Executive Producer Vince McMahon” credit then what are we doing here?
It actually ends way better than that.
Can’t wait until the episode when AJ gets addicted to caffeine pills and Dean Ambrose has to help her.
Would that mean AJ leaves WWE to do a movie where she’s naked and it’s a box office flop and nobody talks about AJ ever again?
I don’t like the fact of Adam Rose being in the main credits and Slater Gator not being in there. Slater Gator would fit seeing as they would fit the Southern and the African-American demographic.
I assumed Slater Gator had their own buddy cop show in this alternate universe.
When I read that I literally just pulled that Andy Dwyer face because that. Is. The. Most. Awesome. Thing. Ever. It’d be like Fuji Vice only better.
That was fantastic
It was great, but should have really ended with BLEARP.
I always tear up remembering Goldust’s “How come he don’t want me, man?” speech.
He didn’t get his own card…does that mean he’s leaving? WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?!?!!11!
No doubt the best part of that was Bo Dallas. I’m ready to BOlieve
BoLIEVE it to Beaver
Why does it always seem that whenever someone makes a “’90s sitcom version” of something from today, it looks like it’s more an attempt at the ’80s or even the ’70s? I feel like all the straight-up hilarious cool cats who do these things were born between ’98-2002. I hate you, modern day youth culture, I hate you.
So when does the video that actually looks like a ’90s sitcom happen? Should I keep refreshing?
Why don’t I ever recall Ambrose leaping over that couch!?
I can’t wait for that one serious episode of the season where Adam Rose ODs on lollipops.
That was the Smackdown where they were booked to face all the heels at once & systematically took them out over the course of the night.
Not pictured behind the couch: Brad Maddox
i.e. the best episode of SD this year.
I thought it was the worst, mainly because they murdered people for no reason, don’t dig mindless murder without repercussion.
@Armando Payne it had a reason. the authority sent all those jobbers they beat up on them in a handicap match the RAW before it.
and yeah, that was one of the best Smackdowns all year. Ambrose jumping Maddox behind the couch was the best part for me. he kept flailing his arms up and down without us being to see if he’s really beating up Brad behind the couch or not! classic.
Wade Barrett as the smarmy neighbor who stops in occasionally to deliver some bad news.
^This is the best idea in the world…
Not 90s anyway, it needs to have the Rembrandts or some band who is friends with The Rembrandts to be a 90s show.
I love that one of the clips of Ambrose is him reverse-sitting on the chair. That’s such a 90s way to sit.
Me and my buddies call that “Slatering.” (ala Saved by the Bell) Heres hoping it catches on.
Pretty psyched that AJ gets second billing, tbh.
my same first thought.
and then I thought maybe they’re imagining her to be Cena’s partner in this show, got awful flashbacks of when that happened on RAW, and now I’m pissed…