What’s Keeping WWE Network Out Of England Now? Electrical Tape.

#Pro Wrestling #WWE
11.10.14 4 years ago 11 Comments

Last week WWE embarrassed itself by attempting to launch WWE Network in the UK to coincide with an international tour, only to pull the plug at the last minute. The problem? They’re still on that UK tour, and now all their stuff’s covered in WWE Network logos.

Easy fix. Here’s a shot of the ring during Saturday’s show in England, courtesy of our friend John Canton of TJR Wrestling. See if you can spot the subtle change:

Yep. Just cover it up with tape. Nobody’ll know! Besides, YouTube still exists. If a guy in England wants to watch World War 3 1995 he can do it on YouTube like a caveman.

WWE should do this more often. Put a disclaimer at the beginning of WrestleMania XX. “During the main event, please place a strip of black electrical tape across your television. Viewer discretion is advised.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSENGLANDPRO WRESTLINGUnited KingdomWWEWWE NETWORK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP