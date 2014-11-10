What’s Keeping WWE Network Out Of England Now? Electrical Tape.

Last week WWE embarrassed itself by attempting to launch WWE Network in the UK to coincide with an international tour, only to pull the plug at the last minute. The problem? They’re still on that UK tour, and now all their stuff’s covered in WWE Network logos.
Easy fix. Here’s a shot of the ring during Saturday’s show in England, courtesy of our friend John Canton of TJR Wrestling. See if you can spot the subtle change:
Yep. Just cover it up with tape. Nobody’ll know! Besides, YouTube still exists. If a guy in England wants to watch World War 3 1995 he can do it on YouTube like a caveman.
WWE should do this more often. Put a disclaimer at the beginning of WrestleMania XX. “During the main event, please place a strip of black electrical tape across your television. Viewer discretion is advised.”
This is the “duct taping Wrestler A to a table so you can win a last man standing match” of advertising.
Probably not even name brand tape, you know due to budget cuts and all.
They have to polish the titantron with Windel.
WWE really isn’t a good business. There are very few businesses as incredibly bad as WWE when it comes to communicating with their customers.
It won’t happen, but the constant string of bad business decisions and completely insane responses to them should fall on the heads of the terrible business people who currently head the company. Why are the business/administration heads of this company still employed? You went into the UK without a plan for the Network and just DIDN’T EXPECT your current content people to pick a fight about it? WHO DOES THAT? It’s just maddening how goddamn stupid this company is.
So yeah, try axing your terrible business heads, and with that money you’ve saved…try paying some of the talent. Because they are way more important than some worthless figureheads.
If wrestling fans weren’t so stuck in Stockholm Syndrome, they would have real problems. Getting wrestling fans to stop watching is like getting Christian fundamentalists to vote democrat.
I made the mistake of ‘wanting to watch World War 3 1995’
Watch Starrcade 95 like a caveman instead, it has 100% less Hogan.
Well, that’s just ridiculous. Did they burn all the old ring skirts they had?
They had to after Benoit had touched them.
Electric tape is the new Stone Cutters.
I went to see William Regal do a spoken word comedy show in the UK last night, and upon mentioning the Network and hearing people boo, he said “It’s not my fucking fault”, so at least I have that.
Man, I love to watch that killer main event at WrestleMania XX.