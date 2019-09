A few weeks ago, Anthem Sports & Entertainment acquired a majority stake in AXS TV and later announced that Impact Wrestling, which they own, would be moving to the channel. We now officially know when you’ll be able to start watching Impact on AXS.

In a press release, AXS announced that the same week WWE Smackdown moves from Tuesdays to Fridays, Impact Wrestling will start airing on Tuesday nights at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on October 1.