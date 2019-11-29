Here’s When To Expect Brock Lesnar Back On WWE Raw

Wondering what’s next for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar? We might not find out until 2020.

Lesnar’s current WWE Championship reign has been a weird one. After losing the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, he challenged Kofi Kingston for the other world championship on the first episode of Smackdown on Fox. His first match on WWE TV in fifteen years was seconds long and led right into a feud with his former UFC opponent Cain Velasquez, which concluded in a short match in Saudi Arabia.



After Lesnar defended his title against Rey Mysterio (and his adult son, Dominic, of custody ladder match fame) at Survivor Series, his next rival wasn’t immediately clear. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar will not return to WWE television until January to start his program for the 2020 Royal Rumble. If someone’s going to attack Santa Claus on Raw, it probably won’t be Brock Lesnar and that attack probably won’t be with an F5.

There’s speculation that Lesnar could have another program with Velasquez based around them having a rubber match, but it’s unknown when WWE wants that to happen. What the rest of Velasquez’s multiple years in WWE will hold is also up in the air, as WON reports that he needs to get knee surgery at some point.