WWE Reportedly Decided To End Asuka’s Streak Weeks Before WrestleMania

#Wrestlemania 34 #Ronda Rousey #WWE
04.16.18 21 mins ago 2 Comments

WWE Network

Upon Ronda Rousey’s long-anticipated debut at the Royal Rumble in January, WWE made a point to have her initial showdown with Asuka, the winner of the first-ever Women’s Rumble.

Rousey would go on to battle with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at WrestleMania 34, but the seeds had been planted for an eventual showdown with the Empress of Tomorrow.

In the weeks separating the Rumble to WrestleMania, something changed behind the scenes. Asuka went from being groomed as the top act alongside Rousey to unceremoniously falling to Charlotte, ending her nearly three-year unbeaten streak.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania 34#Ronda Rousey#WWE
TAGSASUKACHARLOTTERONDA ROUSEYWrestleMania 34WWE

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 4 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP