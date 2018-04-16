WWE Reportedly Decided To End Asuka’s Streak Weeks Before WrestleMania

WWE Network

Upon Ronda Rousey’s long-anticipated debut at the Royal Rumble in January, WWE made a point to have her initial showdown with Asuka, the winner of the first-ever Women’s Rumble.

Rousey would go on to battle with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at WrestleMania 34, but the seeds had been planted for an eventual showdown with the Empress of Tomorrow.

In the weeks separating the Rumble to WrestleMania, something changed behind the scenes. Asuka went from being groomed as the top act alongside Rousey to unceremoniously falling to Charlotte, ending her nearly three-year unbeaten streak.