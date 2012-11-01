Who Hulked It More Incredibly: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Or Antonio 'Big Foot' Silva?

There were obviously a lot of athletes dressed up for Halloween over the past several days, which makes it incredibly difficult to choose who, out of thousands, had the best costume. I still stand by my assertion that paralympic skier John Sundquist had the best costume, but other people felt otherwise, including our brethren bloggers who believe that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson perhaps “won” Halloween with his pretty fantastic Incredible Hulk costume.

Fortunately, we can now chop this debate down a little in subcategories, as Rocky wasn’t the only athlete to sport the angry green skin and messy black hair get-up this year. As it turns out, UFC heavyweight fighter Antonio Silva also dressed as the Incredible Hulk, and you can decide for yourself after the jump which athlete Hulked it better.

First, here is the Rock’s costume…

And now, here is Bigfoot Silva’s costume…

UPDATE WRITE-IN: Adrian Peterson also dressed up as the Incredible Hulk. Who’s next, Hope Solo? Please? (Thanks, David Bowies Nipple Antennae)

So was the winner of this specific contest:

A) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

B) Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva

C) Adrian “My Favorite Fantasy Football Running Back” Peterson

D) Who cares? Why couldn’t they both team up and find wherever Chris Brown and his friends were partying, as they dressed as terrorists, and beat the ever-loving crap out of them until the only dance they could perform would involve banging a spoon against a bedpan to let the nurse know it was time to replace the catheter?