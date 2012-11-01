Who Hulked It More Incredibly: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Or Antonio 'Big Foot' Silva?

There were obviously a lot of athletes dressed up for Halloween over the past several days, which makes it incredibly difficult to choose who, out of thousands, had the best costume. I still stand by my assertion that paralympic skier John Sundquist had the best costume, but other people felt otherwise, including our brethren bloggers who believe that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson perhaps “won” Halloween with his pretty fantastic Incredible Hulk costume.
Fortunately, we can now chop this debate down a little in subcategories, as Rocky wasn’t the only athlete to sport the angry green skin and messy black hair get-up this year. As it turns out, UFC heavyweight fighter Antonio Silva also dressed as the Incredible Hulk, and you can decide for yourself after the jump which athlete Hulked it better.
First, here is the Rock’s costume…
And now, here is Bigfoot Silva’s costume…
UPDATE WRITE-IN: Adrian Peterson also dressed up as the Incredible Hulk. Who’s next, Hope Solo? Please? (Thanks, David Bowies Nipple Antennae)
So was the winner of this specific contest:
A) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
B) Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva
C) Adrian “My Favorite Fantasy Football Running Back” Peterson
D) Who cares? Why couldn’t they both team up and find wherever Chris Brown and his friends were partying, as they dressed as terrorists, and beat the ever-loving crap out of them until the only dance they could perform would involve banging a spoon against a bedpan to let the nurse know it was time to replace the catheter?
Write-in: Adrian Peterson
Son of a bee sting!
Eliminated based on height requirements.
Those are some really strong nipple antennae if they were able to catch something that Burnsy missed.
I thought I was looking at John Cena in his John Deere outfit.
1st) Hulk Doggie
2nd) The Rock
3rd) Antonio Silva
You have two choices:
a)Lopez
b)5
I c) what you did there. MIND! BLOWN!
The Rock is friggin’ huge. I bet he can bench like 185, 190 even.
Silva’s Frankenstein’s Monster costume was much better, despite the lackluster pants and footwear choices. Then again, he does have an advantage with his head being shaped the way it is.
So, does the Rock have to take a wellness test before he wrestles? Or does he not get tested due to being a part timer or something? Which leads to my next question, which is, if the Rock gets the exception due to some temporary wrestler clause, do you think the WWE has all their WWE stars signed up to similar contracts? There appears to be quite a few wrestelrs who seem to have a natural green glow around then, which I’m going to assume is the shit ton of steroids they are taking.