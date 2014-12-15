Who Is This WWE Employee, And Why Can’t He Stop Watching Camping Videos?

Last night was WWE Tables, Ladders, Chairs, and Stairs (Oh My), and compared to the plentiful blessings bestowed upon us by the latest NXT Takeover, it had to work pretty hard to hold my attention. Hell, I missed a good chunk of the stairs match just basking in the glory of David D.’s awesome Kendrick Lamar joke. What I’m trying to say is that it’s easy to zone out, but if you’re actually on the WWE payroll, you should probably make it a point to pay attention.

Try telling that to the guy monitoring the video feeds at TLC, though. Two Reddit users (joshaldrich and mattsquatch_) were at the show, and they both snapped pictures of him “multitasking.”

And apparently, this isn’t an isolated incident. More Redditors who’ve seen the man in question chimed in with their own tales.

“Every time WWE comes to my city I sit behind that guy. He’s always watching outdoors videos and looking up outdoor wear and accessories.” “He’s been switching between videos of light shows and backpacks. He just can’t get enough of the backpacks.” “Ha. I was at post-WM Smackdown and sat right behind him. Was checking out prices for camo jackets and pants basically most of the show.” “I went to a Smackdown taping and sat right behind this guy. He was browsing the web the entire show. Not sure what his job description is.” “I went to RAW in Calgary a few years ago and a guy was playing Civilization V the entire show.”

Of all the places to go all Walter Mitty, the middle of a packed arena hosting a WWE pay-per-view might be the strangest one I’ve seen. In any case, if this is a continuing phenomenon, I say we should just let it happen. If I’m fantasy booking here, I go one step further and make him the new Anonymous Raw General Manager.