Who Is This WWE Employee, And Why Can’t He Stop Watching Camping Videos?

Last night was WWE Tables, Ladders, Chairs, and Stairs (Oh My), and compared to the plentiful blessings bestowed upon us by the latest NXT Takeover, it had to work pretty hard to hold my attention. Hell, I missed a good chunk of the stairs match just basking in the glory of David D.’s awesome Kendrick Lamar joke. What I’m trying to say is that it’s easy to zone out, but if you’re actually on the WWE payroll, you should probably make it a point to pay attention.
Try telling that to the guy monitoring the video feeds at TLC, though. Two Reddit users (joshaldrich and mattsquatch_) were at the show, and they both snapped pictures of him “multitasking.”
And apparently, this isn’t an isolated incident. More Redditors who’ve seen the man in question chimed in with their own tales.
“Every time WWE comes to my city I sit behind that guy. He’s always watching outdoors videos and looking up outdoor wear and accessories.”
“He’s been switching between videos of light shows and backpacks. He just can’t get enough of the backpacks.”
“Ha. I was at post-WM Smackdown and sat right behind him. Was checking out prices for camo jackets and pants basically most of the show.”
“I went to a Smackdown taping and sat right behind this guy. He was browsing the web the entire show. Not sure what his job description is.”
“I went to RAW in Calgary a few years ago and a guy was playing Civilization V the entire show.”
Of all the places to go all Walter Mitty, the middle of a packed arena hosting a WWE pay-per-view might be the strangest one I’ve seen. In any case, if this is a continuing phenomenon, I say we should just let it happen. If I’m fantasy booking here, I go one step further and make him the new Anonymous Raw General Manager.
Guy clearly has a sweet gig and of course others have to ruin it for him. You’re letting Wall Street win by outing him, guys.
Thats what i was thinking too.
I’m at work right now. I work at the front desk of a hotel. I have 3 check ins today and somehow that has to keep me busy for 8 hours? Naaaah
LEAAAVE HIM ALOOONE!
Unless it’s Michael Cole’s son a sentence ending in endeavors is in his future followed by a job application to HBK.
On the bright side, if he gets fired, he’ll have way more time to go camping.
It would have been amazing if he were watching REvolution.
The guys working the video production in the field are almost all not WWE employees. They work for the company that provides the equipment and trucks that broadcast the production. I used to work with plenty of them, most give zero fucks about the actual content and are very good at their jobs, which are union required and in some cases entirely redundant or useless. If a feed goes out, that guy will know. That’s mostly what he does when the show is on, but there’s a ton more that goes into it before things start.
And he probably hates WWE at this point.
Interesting, I assumed Kevin Dunn’s team handles all that, but I guess production doesn’t necessarily include whether the feed is working properly necessarily.
HE’S CAMBIN, MAGGLE!
I wish I decided to watch camping videos last night.
He’s doing his job man. Vince told him to look up videos to pass on to Adrian Neville. They want to make him the new Skinner.
To be fair, it was during a Big Show match. It’s either camping videos or falling asleep on the job, he made the right decision
Camo Jorts don’t buy themselves.
Maybe it thought the PPV was about tents,lanterns,and canoes…and stairs.
How’s it feel to get someone fired, as he surely will be, in exchange for a few clicks?
If he does get fired for doing it, then he shouldn’t have been doing it in an arena in front of possibly hundreds of people who can both see him AND film / picture him doing it.
if he got shit done, thats all that really matters.
He could be looking at a lot worse things than a few lanterns.
Who Can Start a Campfire match!
Why on earth would he get fired? People browse the net while working all the time *cough*
I’m sure Vince doesn’t care what production is doing as long as they do their job.
I would never browse the net at work……..hold on………………………sorry, my boss, I mean, um, significant other walked into the room
Every guy/gal at the wither board does this, I work on multiple shows and always check to see what they are watching.
I was at RAW once, same day as the MLB all star game. It was on showing on every operators desk throughout the stadium