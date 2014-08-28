Whoops, Shawne Merriman’s WWE Career Is Already Over

Back in October of 2013, we found out that 3-time NFL Pro Bowl linebacker and defensive end Shawne Merriman was training at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando with intentions on becoming a WWE wrestler and announcer. He was already tweeting pictures of his injuries, in fact, with the caption, “A hard days work 1 down 364 to go #PainWhatPain #LightsOut.”
Looks like he isn’t going to make it to day 365.
According to reports going around today, Gigantosaur’s rasslin’ dreams are over and he is “not currently under contract with WWE.” That’s the first rule of wrestling school, kids: if you’re tweeting and writing about it, you aren’t gonna finish it.
Merriman was said to have signed a WWE deal around Wrestlemania XXX time when he worked the WWE Wrestlemania XXX pre-show. Later on “The JBL & Cole Show”, Cole announced that he had joined the “WWE family” and was going to report to the WWE Performance Center to train as a wrestler and an announcer.
There is no further update as to why he has left the WWE but it potentially could have been due to the recent budget cuts.
Turn out the lights, I guess.
