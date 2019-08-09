Here’s Why A Popular WWE Tag Team Won’t Be At SummerSlam

08.09.19 1 hour ago

WWE SummerSlam 2019 won’t include a match for the Raw Tag Team Champions currently held by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (as far as we know), but several tag team wrestlers will be working SummerSlam weekend doing meet & greets in Toronto. One popular duo that won’t be in Canada at all, however, is the Usos, and according to a report from PWInsider, that’s because Jimmy Uso can’t get into the country.

