WWE SummerSlam 2019 won’t include a match for the Raw Tag Team Champions currently held by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (as far as we know), but several tag team wrestlers will be working SummerSlam weekend doing meet & greets in Toronto. One popular duo that won’t be in Canada at all, however, is the Usos, and according to a report from PWInsider, that’s because Jimmy Uso can’t get into the country.
Here’s Why A Popular WWE Tag Team Won’t Be At SummerSlam
Emily Pratt 08.09.19 1 hour ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 08.06.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 08.06.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Derrick Rossignol 08.05.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 07.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 07.30.19 1 week ago