Timothy Thatcher is one of WWE ‘s most recent signees, a reported on Tuesday and then confirmed that night through WWE Backstage and pictures of him and Killer Kross in Performance Center shirts. However, going to WWE reportedly wasn’t a dream for Thatcher, like it is for many wrestlers, but a decision he made when his ideal next career move didn’t work out.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Thatcher has been on the WWE radar since he wrestled Kassius Ohno (as Chris Hero) on the WWNLive SuperShow at WrestleMania weekend in 2015. However, Thatcher was more interested in wrestling in Japan than he was working for the American industry giant.

In Meltzer’s words, “the deal with Thatcher is he’s thirty-six years old and he’s been trying to get a deal in Japan and has been unsuccessful in getting a deal in Japan. That was his goal, and at some point, you go in there and just go, ‘It’s not happening.'”

Weirdly, this happens to be basically the opposite situation as when Thatcher’s Ringkampf buddy Walter signed with WWE. (Walter was getting offers from Japan, but reportedly didn’t want to travel outside of Europe that much.)

Hopefully Thatcher’s time in WWE goes as well for him as possible, please consider the feelings of those who enjoy Japanese wrestling and Timothy Thatcher at this time as they think about lost dream matches and think things like “Not even for one tour???”