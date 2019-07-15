AXS TV

Will Ospreay has steadily racked up accomplishments in New Japan Pro Wrestling this year, winning the NEVER Openweight Championship for the first time at Wrestle Kingdom 13, making his New Japan Cup debut, winning Best of the Super Juniors for a second time, and winning the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship at Dominion. Soon after he picked up the junior title for the third time, he declared his desire to enter G1 Climax 29, and it was soon revealed that he would become one of the small number of Junior Heavyweight Champions to enter the tournament.

However, an announcement from NJPW now throws Ospreay’s G1 future into question. Ospreay was removed from the July 15 show in Hokkaido because, according to New Japan, he suffered a neck injury. So far, this doesn’t impact Ospreay’s standing in the G1 (he’s currently in the middle of A Block at 1-1) because his next tournament match is scheduled for July 18, while his July 15 match was a show-opening six-man tag. The company made sure to say Ospreay doesn’t have certain types of serious neck injuries, but didn’t specify when he’ll be back in the ring.