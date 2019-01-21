Welcome To Women Of Wrestling: The Events Of WOW’s AXS TV Premiere

AXS TV

Friday night was the nationwide premiere of WOW: Women of Wrestling on AXS TV. WOW’s been around as a promotion for a long time, and this is the premiere of their 5th season. However, previous seasons have only been available online, so this is their big step into the mainstream with a national cable TV deal. WOW is the brainchild of David McClane, who previously founded GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, the original 1980s wrestling show that the Netflix comedy GLOW is based on. Despite the passage of 30+ years and the inclusion of more established wrestling talents, WOW still contains some of the spirit of GLOW.

I’m excited to recap this first episode of WOW (the first episode I’ve watched, anyway). This may become a weekly feature, particular if you read it, share it, and let us know you want to read more about what goes on in Women Of Wrestling.

Tessa Blanchard Makes Her Presence Known

AXS TV

The move to AXS means some prominent new arrivals to WOW, so Tessa Blanchard showed up in street clothes at the top of the show to tell WOW Champion Santana Garrett that somebody more important that her is here to take that belt from her. David McClane, in his role as host, pointed that Tessa’s title shot will have to be earned, but we all know that’s only a matter of time. Even though each wrestling show takes place in its own continuity, it still seemed to make perfect sense to see Tessa arrive here so soon after losing the Knockouts Championship at Impact Homecoming. Tessa always needs to have at least one championship, and since she has to deal with Gail Kim before she can get that one back, she’ll settle for this one for now.

Santana’s dad was in the audience, looking in rather poor health. He had a career as a wrestler known as TNT Kenny G, and it seems that carrying on his legacy is a part of Santana’s branding in WOW. This was naturally a perfect opening for Tessa Blanchard to point out that not only was her dad a wrestler that people have actually heard of, but her stepdad is a legend as well, and then there’s her grandfather. Tessa’s goal here was to give Santana the impression that her days as Champion were numbered the moment Tessa entered the company. Honestly, after watching Tessa dominate the Knockouts Division, I have to concede that Tessa’s probably right. She’s coming for that belt, and quickly.