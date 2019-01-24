Let’s Predict The Surprise Entries In This Year’s Women’s Royal Rumble

WWE

This Sunday is the Royal Rumble PPV, featuring the second ever Women’s Royal Rumble match. The first women’s Rumble last year was really good, although it featured a large number of returning legends to fill out the 30 spots. With 23 women already announced, this year’s match seems like it will be less of a legend-fest and more of a storytelling opportunity for the current women of WWE. First of all, here are the women who are already officially in the Rumble, in roughly the order they joined or were announced:

Carmella

Ember Moon

Natalya

Bayley

Ruby Riott

Liv Morgan

Sarah Logan

Mandy Rose

Sonya Deville

Alicia Fox

Zelina Vega

Naomi

Mickie James

Billie Kay

Peyton Royce

Charlotte Flair

Tamina

Dana Brooke

Lana

Nia Jax

Nikki Cross

Alexa Bliss

Lacey Evans

That leaves seven spots for surprise entries. I’ve picked 12 women who seem likely to fill those spots, and I’d bet money that we’ll see at least five or six of them on Sunday, even if there are also some surprises that I haven’t forseen (and don’t get me wrong, I hope there are). I’ve put them vaguely in order from least likely to most likely, but some of the positioning along the way is pretty arbitrary.