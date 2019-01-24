Let’s Predict The Surprise Entries In This Year’s Women’s Royal Rumble

This Sunday is the Royal Rumble PPV, featuring the second ever Women’s Royal Rumble match. The first women’s Rumble last year was really good, although it featured a large number of returning legends to fill out the 30 spots. With 23 women already announced, this year’s match seems like it will be less of a legend-fest and more of a storytelling opportunity for the current women of WWE. First of all, here are the women who are already officially in the Rumble, in roughly the order they joined or were announced:
Carmella
Ember Moon
Natalya
Bayley
Ruby Riott
Liv Morgan
Sarah Logan
Mandy Rose
Sonya Deville
Alicia Fox
Zelina Vega
Naomi
Mickie James
Billie Kay
Peyton Royce
Charlotte Flair
Tamina
Dana Brooke
Lana
Nia Jax
Nikki Cross
Alexa Bliss
Lacey Evans
That leaves seven spots for surprise entries. I’ve picked 12 women who seem likely to fill those spots, and I’d bet money that we’ll see at least five or six of them on Sunday, even if there are also some surprises that I haven’t forseen (and don’t get me wrong, I hope there are). I’ve put them vaguely in order from least likely to most likely, but some of the positioning along the way is pretty arbitrary.
