WWE Continues To Fail The Women’s Tag Team Division

07.31.19 1 min ago

WWE

When I interviewed Mandy Rose last week, she was excited about the match that she and her tag team partner Sonya Deville were supposed to have against Women’s Tag Team Champions the IIconics on this week’s Smackdown. She must have been pretty disappointed then, as I imagine the other women involved also were, to arrive at Smackdown yesterday and find out that the match had been taken off the show.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSFire & DesireKABUKI WARRIORSThe IIconicsWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown liveWWE WOMEN'S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: BEA1991, Angie McMahon, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.19 56 mins ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 21 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.29.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP