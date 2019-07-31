When I interviewed Mandy Rose last week, she was excited about the match that she and her tag team partner Sonya Deville were supposed to have against Women’s Tag Team Champions the IIconics on this week’s Smackdown. She must have been pretty disappointed then, as I imagine the other women involved also were, to arrive at Smackdown yesterday and find out that the match had been taken off the show.
WWE Continues To Fail The Women’s Tag Team Division
Elle Collins 07.31.19
