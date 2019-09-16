The Best And Worst Of WOW 9/14/19: Hanging On Tight To Who You Are

WOW: Women of Wrestling is an all-female wrestling show that airs on Saturdays at 8pm on AXS TV. WOW is the brainchild of David McClane, who previously founded GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, the original 1980s wrestling show that the Netflix comedy is based on. Despite the passage of 30+ years and the inclusion of more established wrestling talents, WOW still contains much of the spirit of GLOW, for both good and bad.

Previously on the Best and Worst of WOW, a Triple Threat to decide the Number One Contender to Tessa Blanchard’s WOW Championship ended in a No Contest, and Tessa promised to pick her own contender for this week’s title match. Also the new WOW Tag Team Championship was (re)introduced, with a vaguely-defined tournament to pick the champs.

And now, the Best and Worst of WOW: Women of Wrestling for September 14, 2019:

Best: Lucha Underground-Ass Telenovela Segments

This is really all I want out of a wrestling show. The champion in a big fancy house, all alone and contemplating her title belt, when a heel manager strolls in with a briefcase full of money in return for giving her client a title shot. Tessa Blanchard and Sophia Lopez have an exchange in unsubtitled Spanish, which just adds to the atmosphere. Dario Cueto could have strolled into the shot at any moment, and he would have seemed right at home.