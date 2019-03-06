WOW Women Of Wrestling Announced A Second Season And Some Changes

AXS TV

WOW Women of Wrestling‘s first season on AXS TV was a relatively short one, with only eight episodes. At a press conference streamed online earlier today with WOW owners David McLane and Jeannie Buss and AXS TV Fights CEO Andrew Simon, it was announced that not only has WOW been renewed for a second season, but it will be triple the length of the first.

According to Simon, WOW, “the only weekly women’s [wrestling] series out there” is the “highest rated live series we’ve had in our history… so it was a no brainer for us to give out a twenty-four episode order, which is unprecedented in AXS TV history.”