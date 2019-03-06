WOW Women Of Wrestling Announced A Second Season And Some Changes

03.06.19 33 mins ago

AXS TV

WOW Women of Wrestling‘s first season on AXS TV was a relatively short one, with only eight episodes. At a press conference streamed online earlier today with WOW owners David McLane and Jeannie Buss and AXS TV Fights CEO Andrew Simon, it was announced that not only has WOW been renewed for a second season, but it will be triple the length of the first.

According to Simon, WOW, “the only weekly women’s [wrestling] series out there” is the “highest rated live series we’ve had in our history… so it was a no brainer for us to give out a twenty-four episode order, which is unprecedented in AXS TV history.”

Around The Web

TAGSAXS TVTESSA BLANCHARDWOWWOW Women Of Wrestling

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.04.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP