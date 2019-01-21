You Have Never Seen Anyone Like WOW Women Of Wrestling’s The Beast

AXS TV

When WOW Women of Wrestling premiered on AXS TV on Friday, January 18, at 9 p.m. Eastern, it showcased a roster of independent wrestling stars like Tessa Blanchard and Kiera Hogan (as Fire) mixed with veteran talent from the turn of the century WOW series and more recent homegrown stars that many wrestling fans hadn’t seen before. One such wrestler was The Beast, who first established herself as a force to be reckoned with in a match against Stephie Slays and then returned later in the show for a pull-apart brawl that promised she would play an important role in episodes to come.

Series creator David McLane has called The Beast “a phenom” who will change the face of wrestling and, when speaking to the press before the WOW tapings at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles in October 2018, “a true specimen of athleticism.” McLane said he and WOW trainer Selina Majors came up with the name “The Beast” for the performer previously known to followers of fitness competitions as Twana Barnett Ferguson because “she’s in beast mode all day.” He said that when they suggested this to her, she had coincidentally been thinking of calling herself the same thing.

But that night at the Belasco the imposing wrestler gave the media a glimpse of her human side when she sincerely told us, “I’m a mom of three. I have a husband. I grew up thinking I couldn’t do things because I was a girl and I couldn’t do things because I was small, and I was sickly, but I beat that. I never take no for an answer… and now I have three daughters to show that women can do anything, can be anything that they want to. So I show them with this thing I do. This is the first thing I’ve done – and I’m a pro bodybuilder, black belt, I’m an instructor in martial arts; I’ve done anything I wanted to do – this is the first thing I’ve done where my daughters say… ‘Mom, you’re so cool.'”