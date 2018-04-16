Edge And Christian Know Why The World Title Matches At WrestleMania Were Lackluster

04.16.18

Heading into WrestleMania 34, the two top men’s singles title matches couldn’t have been viewed differently by the majority of fans. Most people were looking forward to AJ Style vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship, in what was heavily hyped by WWE as a “dream match.” The WWE Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, on the other hand, was looked on with a shrug of the shoulders by the majority of wrestling fans. It was expected to be good, but predictable, and Styles vs. Nakamura was the bout everyone was extremely jazzed about.

In the end, both matches went on in the last hour or so of WrestleMania, and both matches left fans extremely cold. Styles vs. Nakamura ended up being a perfectly decent match, but was most notable for what happened afterward, with Nakamura making a heel turn. Lesnar vs. Reigns, on the other hand, was fairly hijacked by a crowd that was done caring about the event, and only really reacted to the ending that was anything but what everyone expected.

Now we’re going to get a rematch between Lesnar and Reigns at the Greatest Royal Rumble, and it looks like Nakamura and Styles’ issues have only just begun. But what happened to these huge, huge matches that laid an egg with the live audience?

