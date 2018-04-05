Here’s A Roundup Of WrestleMania 34 Drinking Games To Play At Your Own Risk

I don’t know if you guys have heard, but WrestleMania 34 is coming up this Sunday. Over the course of the seven-hour show we’re sure to get memorable entrances, great matches, and maybe even a crazy feat of strength. While you watch Ronda Rousey debut, Daniel Bryan return to in-ring competition, and hopefully nothing involving Hulk Hogan, will you be family-friendly and sober, or use the Grandest Stage Of Them All as an opportunity to get absolutely sh*tfaced?

If you’re choosing the latter and want to get creative about it, the internet has some drinking games to help you out!

406 Northlane has an annual WrestleMania drinking game with rules that carry over from year to year, and new rules specific to each WM. The regular rules include three drinks for a wrestler bleeding, one for a small package attempt, and four for a finisher reversal. The only WrestleMania 34-specific rule they have so far is drinking “every time Michael Cole refers to Roman Reigns as ‘The Big Dog,'” but they’ll be updating the game as Sunday approaches.

