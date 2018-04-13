What We Know And What We Don’t Know About Brock Lesnar’s New WWE Deal

WWE Network

For the past few months, it seemed inevitable that Roman Reigns was the one man to take the rarely-defended WWE Universal Championship away from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34. That is, until it didn’t happen and Lesnar held onto the title, continuing his streak of championship excellence. When he happens to be booked.

The third chapter of this “rivalry” between Lesnar and Reigns has already been added to the Greatest Royal Rumble card later in the month. This time it’s personal, because it’s in a [insert dramatic pause here] steel cage.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the initial plan for WrestleMania 34 — as we had heard for over a year — was for Reigns to win the title, a coronation after a years-long buildup for a new title run for Reigns. WWE officials instead decided to change the storyline in the 23rd hour, even brokering a new deal to Lesnar after the penultimate Raw before WrestleMania 34 on April 2nd.