The WrestleMania 34 Set Has Been Officially Revealed, And It’s Awesome

Your first look at the WrestleMania 34 set is here, rumored designs be damned, and it looks great. WWE let Carmella, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Asuka handle the unveiling duties, so check out the clip below.

We’ll always have a soft spot for Vince McMahon’s ridiculous announcement of the Empire State Building and the Brooklyn Bridge from 29, but what this year’s set loses in unintentional hilarity (and a “throw all the landmarks together” aesthetic) it more than makes up for in color, style, and hey, even adventurous font choices!

There’s also a really great behind the scenes version of the video to check out if you’d like to see the stage from a few angles you won’t see on television.