The Paid Attendance For Wrestlemania 35 Has Been Revealed

WWE Network

WWE’s announced attendance for this year’s WrestleMania 35 — you know, the one where Kofi Kingston won the WWE Championship, Dave Batista got his nose ring torn out and retired, and WWE got into beef with New Jersey transit over nobody being able to get home after the show — was 82,265.

WWE claimed this as a MetLife attendance record, but the actual number of paid attendees at the Showcase of the Immortals™ is always a little less than advertised. For examples of how this works, check out our feature on the biggest WrestleMania draws and how those announced figures differ from the receipts.