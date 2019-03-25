WrestleMania 35 Officially Has A Main Event

WWE

WWE just announced the main event for WrestleMania 35, and as they’ve previously hinted it, it’s the Triple Threat Match for the Raw Women’s Championship between Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair. The announcement doesn’t specifically say the match will go on last, but since it’s being called the main event, as opposed to part of a “double main event” or whatever, the obvious assumption is that it will be the final match of the evening. Obviously, as WWE will be the first to point out, this makes it the first ever women’s main event at WrestleMania.

In their official announcement, WWE sang the praises of all three participants: