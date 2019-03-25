WrestleMania 35 Officially Has A Main Event

WWE just announced the main event for WrestleMania 35, and as they’ve previously hinted it, it’s the Triple Threat Match for the Raw Women’s Championship between Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair. The announcement doesn’t specifically say the match will go on last, but since it’s being called the main event, as opposed to part of a “double main event” or whatever, the obvious assumption is that it will be the final match of the evening. Obviously, as WWE will be the first to point out, this makes it the first ever women’s main event at WrestleMania.
In their official announcement, WWE sang the praises of all three participants:
Ronda Rousey is the current Raw Women’s Champion, Olympic medalist, the first female UFC Champion and the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. She is also an actress and New York Times bestselling author. Charlotte Flair is a seven-time Champion in WWE, a former Division 1 volleyball player, philanthropist and author. She is the daughter of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Becky Lynch is the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and was named Wrestler of the Year by both Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports in 2018. She was also the first woman ever to top ESPN’s WWE Power Rankings.