What We Know About The WrestleMania 36 Card After Elimination Chamber

Elimination Chamber is WWE’s last PPV before WrestleMania 36, so now that it’s over we have a much better idea what the Mania card is going to look like. A number of matches have been announced, and several of the ones that haven’t are becoming increasingly obvious, with backstage rumors filling in some gaps. Let’s take a look at what we know, and what we have reason to suspect.
Here are the matches that officially happening at WrestleMania 36 so far:
- WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Drew McIntyre
Drew challenged Brock after winning the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.
- NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair
Charlotte challenged Rhea after winning the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.
- WWE Universal Championship Match: Bill Goldberg (c) vs Roman Reigns
After Goldberg beat the Fiend for the Universal Title at Super ShowDown, Roman declared himself “next” on Smackdown.
- WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs Shayna Baszler
After attacking Becky and biting her neck, Shayna won in the Elimination Chamber to make it official.
- The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena
After losing his Universal Championship to Goldberg at Super ShowDown, the Fiend challenged Cena on Smackdown.
In addition, there are three more matches that are clearly being built but haven’t been announced yet:
- The Undertaker vs AJ Styles
Aleister Black and/or the OC may turn out to be part of this match.
- Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens
Murphy, AOP, or the Street Profits might get involved in this feud.
- Edge vs Randy Orton
This match became inevitable after Randy attacked both Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix.
And finally, Alex McCarthy at TalkSport reports that sources within WWE have told him about two more women’s matches:
- Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Kabuki Warriors (c) vs Divas of Doom vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
Hopefully they start building to this soon.
- Six-Pack Challenge for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs Sasha Banks vs Naomi vs Lacey Evans vs Carmella vs one unnamed woman
TalkSport says the original plan was just Bayley vs Sasha, but they’ve decided to push that back in the wake of Sasha’s injury. Sasha and Bayley themselves are said to prefer this plan, as it gives them more time to build to their eventual one-on-one match. As for the sixth contestant, the only women currently on Smackdown and not out with an injury or busy with another match are Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Tamina.
Also worth noting is that we don’t have anything involving men’s tag titles or the United States and Intercontinental Championships. We’ll see what develops in the next four weeks.