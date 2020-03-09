What We Know About The WrestleMania 36 Card After Elimination Chamber

Elimination Chamber is WWE’s last PPV before WrestleMania 36, so now that it’s over we have a much better idea what the Mania card is going to look like. A number of matches have been announced, and several of the ones that haven’t are becoming increasingly obvious, with backstage rumors filling in some gaps. Let’s take a look at what we know, and what we have reason to suspect.

In addition, there are three more matches that are clearly being built but haven’t been announced yet: The Undertaker vs AJ Styles Aleister Black and/or the OC may turn out to be part of this match. Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens Murphy, AOP, or the Street Profits might get involved in this feud. Edge vs Randy Orton This match became inevitable after Randy attacked both Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix.