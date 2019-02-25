Update On WWE Potentially Heading Back To Florida For WrestleMania 36

Back in November of last year, the now annual “Is next year’s WrestleMania coming to Minnesota?” rumors started, and, like always, were quickly squashed in favor of WWE’s favorite place in the world: Florida. Here’s what Brad Shepard of the Oh, You Didn’t Know podcast said at the time.
“They did note that Florida keeps getting kicked around a lot lately even though they’ve done Orlando twice, they’ve done Maimi and you know, it just doesn’t seem like there is anything serious going on about Minnesota. So nothing concrete on Minnesota being an option so I did want to at least report that because it’s out there that Minnesota is the destination.””