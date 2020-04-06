WWE WrestleMania 36 Results – Night Two

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE WrestleMania 36 results for night two, originally aired on April 5, 2020. The second night of the show “Too Big For Just One Night” featured the NXT and Smackdown Women’s Championship matches, John Cena versus Bray Wyatt in a Funhouse Match, Drew McIntyre challenging for the WWE Championship, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the second of two Best and Worst of WrestleMania 36 columns.

1. Kickoff Match: Liv Morgan defeated Natalya. Morgan got the better of a series of pin counters to win the match.

2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley (c) by submission with the Figure-Eight to become a two-time NXT Women’s Champion. You can watch that here.

– Highlights from Braun Strowman’s Universal Championship win and the Boneyard Match were shown. You can catch up on night one results here.

3. Aleister Black defeated Bobby Lashley. Lashley was setting up to hit the Dominator, but Lana got onto the apron and demanded he hit a spear instead. Black countered that spear with Black Mass to pin Lashley and win the match.

4. Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler. Sonya Deville accompanied Ziggler to the ring and got onto the apron to distract the referee, allowing Ziggler to hit a low blow. Mandy Rose showed up to attack Deville and rolled her into the ring, which distracted the referee and allowed Rose to hit a low blow on Ziggler. Otis then hit the Caterpillar and pinned Ziggler. After the match, Otis kissed Mandy and carried her away in his arms.

5. Last Man Standing Match: Edge defeated Randy Orton. Edge and Orton fought around the entire Performance Center for almost 40 minutes. Edge won the match after a Conchairto on the top of a WWE production truck, and Orton couldn’t answer the 10 count. After the match, Edge cried.

– Rob Gronkowski won the 24/7 Championship by jumping off his host perch onto a group of people trying to win the title. Gronk pinned Mojo to win and then ran away with the championship. Titus O’Neil took over hosting duties from there. You can watch that here.