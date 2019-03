WWE

The rumors started up in November and continued throughout February, but now an announcement from WWE has made it official: WrestleMania 36 is headed back to Florida, and will take place in Tampa, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So yes, that means WrestleMania is going to run in a stadium with an enormous pirate ship, and yes, Kairi Sane is going to have the best WrestleMania entrance you’ve ever seen.

Check out the official announcement below.